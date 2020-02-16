The Neon Tiger — a restaurant and bar idea that had been planned for Little Bohemia — has lost its roar.

A group of local restaurateurs, including Lindsey Clements, had hoped to transform the storied old Donut Stop space along the 13th Street corridor south of downtown Omaha. But renovation bids turned out to be too high.

“When you get in there and really see what’s going on … the building was just in such bad shape,” said Clements, also a force behind the popular Vis Major brewery and restaurant near 35th and Center Streets.

There’s still hope, however, that something might transpire at 1256 S. 13th St., whose late 2018 closing drew lots of sad sighs from fans.

Eric Williams, left, and Kristine Hall share a doughnut at the Donut Stop on Oct. 31, 2018, the shop’s last day.

The investor group that owns that former Donut Stop (which is nestled among a row of commercial storefronts) is diving into the area’s roots in anticipation that it could land on the National Register of Historic Places. Such distinction could open the door to additional funding sources such as historic tax credits, says co-owner Mike Peter of Clarity Development.

Clarity’s Tom Mcleay said the application effort is in the early stages and needs neighborhood input and more standout details about Little Bohemia, which is centered on 13th and William Streets.

Close to downtown and steeped in history, the area already has been transforming in recent years, with new businesses in vacant buildings, including the former Bohemian Cafe.

