The Afternoon, a longtime Omaha boutique, will close its doors at the end of the month.

Marie Clifford, who owns the store in Midtown Crossing, said her age was a factor in the closure. With the lease ending in January, Clifford, who is 90, said it was the right time to close shop. 

The Afternoon's last day of business is Jan. 31.

"I certainly will miss The Afternoon," Clifford said. "I am emotional about closing it."

The store sells gift items including art, jewelry, housewares, books and games. The store is known for unusual merchandise and an unusual, winding layout. 

"You could turn the corner and find something new and exciting, then turn the other corner and find something new and exciting," Clifford said.

The Afternoon originally opened as an art gallery near 40th and Farnam Streets in the early 1960s. Clifford purchased the store in 1979 while it was at Westroads Mall. The store closed at Westroads in 2014, but returned with a holiday pop-up location a few years later.

The Midtown Crossing location has been open for 10 years, Clifford said. Clifford also operated locations in Minneapolis and Chicago. 

The store stopped selling gift cards a few months ago, so Clifford said she hopes there aren't many floating around.

Clifford said she didn't try to sell the store. While she has mixed emotions about the closure, it felt like the right choice.

"It's been a wonderful experience," she said. "I've loved every minute of it. I've loved the store. I always will."

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

