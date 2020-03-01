There’ll be an unlikely headliner at this year’s Omaha Commercial Real Estate Summit: world boxing champ Terence “Bud” Crawford.
Omaha native Crawford will speak at the March 25 event about his ascent and how he stays motivated, said lawyer Jerry Slusky, who co-chairs the conference along with broker Alex Epstein.
In its 31st year now, the all-day CRE Summit at the CHI Health Center is expected to draw up to 1,000 people from the region to hear the latest trends in commercial real estate.
Crawford, the undefeated WBO welterweight champ, recently made his own real estate news when he opened a retail store in his childhood stomping grounds. The 24th and Pratt Streets property sells the boxer’s signature merchandise and serves as Team Crawford headquarters.
Other conference speakers include Ryan Severino, a New York economist who will talk about the national market and “Where does Nebraska fit in?”
Workshops will focus on topics including the “epic war on talent,” and forces behind rapid hotel growth and high construction costs.
Individuals and projects that have made an imprint on the local landscape will be recognized, too.
Five people to be inducted into the CRE Summit Hall of Fame: Laura Alley, business development director at Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture; Alice Dittman, retired chief executive and president of Cornhusker Bank; Doug Halvorson, lead landscape architect at Olsson engineering; John J. Hughes, awarded posthumously, broker at Dial Capital; and Jim Maenner, vice president of CBRE Real Estate.
The Tri-Faith Initiative is to receive the Summit Award for shining positive light on Omaha, Slusky said. The project’s Christian church, Jewish synagogue and Muslim mosque share a campus at Sterling Ridge off 132nd and Pacific Streets and are acclaimed as a standout example of interfaith cooperation.
The “Deal of the Year” will go to those involved with securing a new home for LinkedIn at Sterling Ridge. Under construction is a 200,000-square-foot complex the tech company will lease.
“Development of the Year” (for the Omaha area) goes to Lockwood Development for the overall Sterling Ridge redevelopment project. For Lincoln, the winning team paved the way for the Scheels store at SouthPointe Pavilions.
