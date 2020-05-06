We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Layoffs, job furloughs and working from home in March have contributed to booming activity for TD Ameritrade — and the need to hire more workers.

As the American economy sputters through the coronavirus pandemic, Omaha-based TD Ameritrade churns with record-setting bustle.

The online brokerage firm aims to hire 275 people for its Omaha team and more than 525 others for TD Ameritrade jobs in four other cities around the country.

TD Ameritrade said the first three months of this year broke records, and the company expects activity to remain high. The company cited the volatility of the market as the primary reason for the surge in action.

The demand from new and old customers is great, said spokeswoman Becky Niiya. “And we want to make sure we have the staff to be able to service them,” Niiya said.

All of the Omaha jobs, and most of the more than 800 nationwide, will fall under the category of “entry-level financial services trainees,” Niiya said. The job involves a mix of telephone and online client service.

From January through March, the company had a record number of client trades, 2.1 million per day, TD Ameritrade said through its quarterly report. The prior record, set in the previous quarter, was 1 million — less than half the new record.

TD Ameritrade also registered a record for net new client assets of $45.4 billion.

TD Ameritrade attributed the furious activity to, among other things, the volatility of the market and the fact that more people stayed home in March because of the coronavirus situation and therefore had time to manage their investment portfolios. Further, TD Ameritrade went to zero-commission trading last year, just as Charles Schwab and some other companies did.

Schwab announced late last year that it had reached an agreement to acquire TD Ameritrade. TD Ameritrade interim president and CEO Steve Boyle said only days ago that the deal is expected to be complete in the second half of 2020.

Despite the frantic demand for Ameritrade’s services, the value of TD Ameritrade’s publicly traded stock fell from $52.65 per share in early May 2019 to $36.06 as of Tuesday. Financial services businesses generally have suffered during the recent stock-market decline and coronavirus crisis.

Boyle last month called this period unprecedented. “As we’ve seen before in times of market uncertainty, clients increasingly turned to our educational resources. … It goes without saying that an environment such as this has resulted in heightened client engagement.”

Boyle added that TD Ameritrade delivered its services last quarter “in the midst of a herculean effort to transition our workforce to a work-from-home program” because of the virus outbreak.

TD Ameritrade also needs workers in Chicago, St. Louis, San Diego and the Dallas suburb of Southlake.

Potential employees may fill out an online application at jobs.tdameritrade.com and then type in “financial services trainee” in the appropriate box. Officials declined to give a starting wage.

