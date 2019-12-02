A new monthly survey of business leaders suggests the economy is slowing down in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S. trade war with China continues.
The overall index for the region slipped into negative territory at 48.6 in November from October’s 52.6. The overall Nebraska index fell 5.5 percentage points.
The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, says the ongoing trade war and slow global growth is hurting manufacturers in the region.
The survey covers Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Arkansas, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
State by state results:
Nebraska: The overall Nebraska index fell to 48.2 from October’s 53.7. Index components were new orders at 44.6, production or sales at 44.3, delivery lead time at 61.1, inventories at 54.1, and employment at 36.9. “Over the past 12 months the state’s manufacturing sector has lifted hourly wages by 3.8%, fifth in the nine-state region. Farm machinery manufacturers are shedding jobs, but at a slight pace, while food producers are adding jobs at a positive rate,” Goss said.
Iowa: The state’s overall index slipped to 49.2 in November from October’s 53.5. Components of the overall index were new orders at 46.8, production or sales at 43.7, delivery lead time at 61.9, employment at 37.9, and inventories at 55.5. “Over the past 12 months the state’s manufacturing sector has lifted hourly wages by 3.2%, seventh in the nine-state region. Agriculture equipment manufacturers are adding jobs at a slow pace, while transportation equipment producers are losing jobs at a measured pace,” Goss said.
Kansas: The overall Kansas index decreased to 51 in November from October’s 54.6. Index components were new orders at 52.1, production or sales at 42.8, delivery lead time at 63.2, employment at 39.3, and inventories at 57.7. “Over the past 12 months the state’s manufacturing sector has increased hourly wages by 2.3%, ninth in the nine-state region. Aerospace product and parts manufacturers are adding jobs at a solid pace, while food producers are experiencing flat job levels,” Goss said.
Minnesota: The overall Minnesota index slipped to 50.9 from 51.3 in October. Index components were new orders at 47, production or sales at 52.9, delivery lead time at 61.8, inventories at 55.2, and employment at 37.7. “Over the past 12 months the state’s manufacturing sector has lifted hourly wages by 5.6%, third in the nine-state region. Medical equipment producers are adding jobs at a solid pace, while food processors are shedding jobs,” Goss said.
Missouri: The overall index for Missouri sank to 48.4 from October’s 53.6. Index components were new orders at 46.7, production or sales at 43.9, delivery lead time at 59.8, inventories at 55.1, and employment at 37.6. “Over the past 12 months the state’s manufacturing sector has boosted hourly wages by 2.4%, eighth in the nine-state region. While manufacturing job losses for November were noteworthy, metal products producers and computer and component manufacturers are adding jobs at a solid pace,” Goss said.
Arkansas: The state’s overall index sank to 49.7 from October’s 53.4. The components of the index were new orders at 47.8, production or sales at 43.4, delivery lead time at 56.4, inventories at 62.4, and employment at 38.4. “Over the past 12 months Arkansas’ manufacturing sector has boosted hourly wages by 4.6%, fourth in the nine-state region. Both durable and nondurable goods are shedding jobs at a slightly negative pace,” Goss said.
North Dakota: The overall index for North Dakota rose slightly to 50 from October’s 49.7. Index components were new orders at 49.4, production or sales at 43.4, delivery lead time at 62.4, employment at 38.5, and inventories at 56.4. “Over the past 12 months the state’s manufacturing sector has boosted hourly wages by 6.2%, second in the nine-state region. Durable goods manufacturers are adding jobs at a positive pace while nondurable goods producers are losing jobs at a slow pace,” Goss said.
Oklahoma: The overall Oklahoma index for November sank to 47.8 from October’s 48.7. Index components were new orders at 43.6, production or sales at 44.5, delivery lead time at 60.9, inventories at 53.6, and employment at 36.6. “Over the past 12 months the state’s manufacturing sector has increased hourly wages by 3.5%, sixth in the nine-state region. Both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers are experiencing job losses,” Goss said.
South Dakota: The overall index for South Dakota fell to 48.9 from October’s 52.6. Index components were new orders at 37.5, production or sales at 43.9, delivery lead time at 61.7, inventories at 55, and employment at 46.6. “Over the past 12 months the state’s manufacturing sector has lifted hourly wages by 8.7%, first in the nine-state region. Until November, both durable and nondurable goods manufacturers had been adding jobs at a solid pace,” Goss said.
1 of 16
AMATO'S CAFE & CATERING
Tony Amato, Ann Amato and Sam Amato pictured at Amato's in 2015. After more than 45 years as a staple of central Omaha dining, Amato's Cafe & Catering closed in June of this year. The restaurant was well known for its oversized pancakes, its homemade Italian sausage, and a devoted neighborhood crowd.
Blue Blood Brewery in Lincoln abruptly closed its doors in May following a lawsuit brought by the property ownership group saying that the brewery and its owner, Brian Podwinski, owed unpaid rent. The brewery sat atop popular landmark Robber's Cave, whose owners have since reopened for public tours.
Buck's, the oldest shoe store in Nebraska and a pillar of Fremont's Main Street, sold its final pair of shoes near the end of April, closing three years shy of its 100th anniversary. Founder Earl Buck started the store in 1922 and grew it from a single Omaha store to one with more than 30 locations across Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
Kirk Brown, owner of Buck's Shoes since 1986, with customer Don Havekost. If you remove the time he spent at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kirk has worked in Buck's pretty much every day of his life since he sold his first pair of shoes at age 13.
In 2017, Bass Pro Shops bought Cabela's, a Sidney-based retailer founded in 1961. After consolidating operations at its headquarters in Missouri, Bass Pro then closed the former distribution center in Sidney and merchandise return center in Oshkosh in March of this year. Now all that's left of the Cabela's operations in Sidney is a retail store and a limited corporate presence.
In the wake of the sale, former Cabela's staffers have started two different outdoors businesses in Sidney, Highby Outdoors and NexGen Outfitters. Toronto-based company MMP Enterprises has announced that it would locate 155 new jobs in Sidney at the former Cabela's building, according to the local economic development partnership.
After an attempted sale, Ascena Retail Group Inc. announced in May it would be closing the Dressbarn clothing chain, including locations in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Papillion, Lincoln, Grand Island and an outlet at Nebraska Crossing.
After countless birthday parties, mini-golf games and tickets exchanged for prizes, Family Fun Center closed in March of this year, selling off its remaining arcade games and inventory in a recent auction.
Shoes on display at the Grand Island Conestoga Mall Payless store in 2012. Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February of this year and began closing its remaining stores in North America, including three stores in Omaha, one in Bellevue and two in Lincoln.
Josten Estremera, left, and Riley Van Ginkel at work behind the skate rental counter during the final Adult Request Skate. According to a statement announcing the closure, owners Scott and Pam Cernik "are ready to hang up their skates and pursue other passions."
A photo gallery of businesses that have effectively closed their Nebraska locations since the beginning of this year.
