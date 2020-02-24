Gordmans

Gordmans has only one store in the city it was founded, in the West Grayhawk shopping plaza off 149th Street and West Maple Road.

Gordmans is again pulling out of the city where it was founded in 1915.

The retail chain, now owned by Texas-based Stage Stores will be closing its only Omaha location in the near future, The World-Herald has learned.

The store is located in the West Grayhawk shopping plaza off 149th Street and West Maple Road, reopening there in 2018 after being closed the year before.

Gordmans opened as a single shop in Omaha in 1915. It had employed about 300 people at its Aksarben Village headquarters in 2017, when the headquarters closed and the company sold about half of its 100 stores and its Omaha warehouse to Stage Stores for about $40 million.

The remaining stores, including the Omaha locations, were closed.

Stage Stores was not available for an interview and has not released information on its plans for the Gordmans brand.

