Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATION COMBINED WITH RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL FAVOR FLASH FREEZE CONDITIONS ON AREA ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&