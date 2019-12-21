Architect Tim Holland stopped at his old childhood stomping grounds, the South Omaha Boys & Girls Club.

On this visit last week, he was showcasing the club’s $3.2 million renovation designed by his firm, Holland Basham Architects.

The 57-year-old club’s “top-to-bottom” overhaul was funded by a $24.9 million campaign that also built four new clubs and upgraded three existing ones, said Tom Kunkel, chief professional officer, who also was at the unveiling.

At the south club, which hadn’t had a major revamp for two decades, an innovation center with 3D printers and cutting-edge technology was created. A retractable wall opens up to the gym, allowing members to fly drones.

Among other updates to the club that each day serves a couple of hundred kids at 5051 S. 22nd St. is a new roof, heating and electrical systems, gym floors and art room. Paco Fuentes is the south club’s director.

Holland, also chairman of the board for local Boys & Girls Clubs, said he was excited to be able to “give back to the club that gave so many opportunities to me.”

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

