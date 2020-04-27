20200415_new_crossing_kf2

Rod Yates says his Nebraska Crossing mall will be a good test case because Nebraska has relatively few virus cases and is not under a government stay-at-home order.

Some stores at Nebraska Crossing Outlets will be open Friday to walk-in shoppers, mall management announced on the outlet mall's Facebook page. 

The announcement came a week after officials walked back a soft opening and later said it was only for stores to ready themselves for customers. 

Rod Yates, the owner and developer of the mall, which is off Interstate 80 near Gretna, had said that he wanted the outlet mall to be the first in North America to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Officials released a 14-page document outlining their plan to prevent potential exposure and spread of the virus. 

In it, they encourage customers and employees to wear masks and gloves and detail how the mall will be sanitized by cleaning staff. 

The mall will cycle through 20 different messages on their digital signs that will remind people to stay 6 feet apart, not to shop in groups and to look first before touching merchandise.

Permanent signs also will be set up with such reminders to follow guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The mall has purchased an infrared noncontact thermometer for every store. It also will provide 10,000 masks for employee and shopper use and purchased clear shields at cash registers to prevent contact between workers and customers.

It's unclear which stores will be open to the public Friday, but officials previously have identified 10 stores whose management expressed interest in reopening. Stores can choose themselves whether to reopen and what limits they will put on the number of customers they allow inside the store. 

Nebraska Crossing officials have expressed hope in reopening stores at least three times in April to serve as a case study because Nebraska does not have an official stay-at-home order.

General managers told The World-Herald that they worried the mall officials' eagerness to reopen would pressure their corporate offices to try to open their Nebraska stores. Those managers said they feared for their employees' health and safety. 

