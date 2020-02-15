THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
WESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 500 PM CST SUNDAY.
* AT 500 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING FROM ICE JAM
BREAKING FREE NEAR BIG ISLAND ROAD AND INGLEWOOD IN SOUTHERN DODGE
COUNTY. RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO 2 FEET MAY BE POSSIBLE AS ICE
CONTINUES TO MOVE THROUGH THE RIVER. MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE
BANKS OF THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM WILL BE POSSIBLE.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT LAKES STATE
RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
One thing you can bank on: The shuttered Petrow’s restaurant site in the Aksarben area won’t become a gas station or competition for 24-hour Bucky’s across the street.
Buck’s Inc., of the Bucky’s Convenience Stores chain, bought Petrow’s on the northeast corner of 60th and Center Streets in December. Records show the sale became final a few days before the family-owned restaurant closed its doors for good.
Buck’s has turned around and put the site back on the market, with a restriction that the next buyer won’t compete with the neighboring Bucky’s, said Michael Earl of the Omaha Lund Co., who is marketing the real estate.
Asking price is about $1.5 million. Buck’s paid $1.35 million. The 5914 Center St. property is valued for tax purposes at $700,500.
Earl said the site, which comes with diner equipment, is garnering lots of attention, mostly from restaurateurs.
It’s not in a zone that allows public tax-increment financing to offset some eligible costs, so, he said, that eliminated a lot of initial redevelopment interest.
Petrow’s shut down Dec. 14 after serving Omaha diners for nearly 70 years. Launched as Petrow’s drive-in, its home-style meals were featured over the years by websites including the Food Network.
Third-generation operators Shelly and Nick Petrow had poured lots of cash into the restaurant, at one point buying the next-door Chinese restaurant to expand parking and add a patio.
