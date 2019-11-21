TD Ameritrade has become nearly as big a part of Omaha’s brand as college baseball.
One drive to north downtown shows why. So, too, do two weeks each year of ESPN broadcasts, when the name TD Ameritrade Park is televised across the country.
The financial services firm pledged $20.15 million over 20 years for naming rights to the 24,000-seat home of the NCAA College World Series.
But with the company name of TD Ameritrade thrown into question with a reported sale to Charles Schwab, Omaha’s Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority is left to wonder what that might mean for the ballpark’s name.
MECA is the local entity that manages TD Ameritrade Park and the neighboring CHI Health Center. Officials say they have received no word that a name change is coming.
But MECA would be prepared from previous name changes to the CHI Health Center arena to go through the process at Omaha’s ballpark, spokeswoman Kristyna Engdahl said Thursday.
Just last year, MECA braced for a possible name change at CHI Health Center after Catholic Health Initiatives merged with Dignity Health, officials said. The change never came.
Changing the name of a $131 million ballpark might seem as simple as buying some new signs and slapping them on, but it’s a lot more complex than that, officials said.
TD Ameritrade’s name is on thousands of items at the park, from trash cans and soap dispensers to uniforms and business cards, in addition to scoreboards and signs.
Most, if not all, would need replacing for consistency and branding, officials said. The park would need to change its name on search engines, maps, even letterhead.
Officials said they were still re-reading MECA’s contract with TD Ameritrade on Thursday to figure out who would pay what if the purchased company seeks a new stadium name.
The World-Herald requested a copy of the contract, but MECA shared a white paper that listed the contract’s terms.
MECA’s naming rights deals have historically put the onus on the companies it contracts with to pay for any subsequent changes in logo styles, naming and signage, officials said.
TD Ameritrade’s new owners, should they adopt a different name, would likely have to decide whether to spend what it would cost the company to replace named items in and around the ballpark.
Terms would have to be negotiated, officials said.
The Omaha area's largest employers
Offutt Air Force Base
CHI Health
Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
Methodist Health System
First Data
Children's Hospital
The University of Nebraska Medical Center
First National Bank
Union Pacific Railroad
Mutual of Omaha
PayPal
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
MECA is the worst thing to happen to Omaha since the 1975 tornado.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.