Roger + Chris has picked Omaha’s Dundee area as the spot for its first home furnishings retail store. The 1,000-square-foot shop opens May 20 at 5011 Underwood Ave.

Roger Stout-Hazard and Chris Stout-Hazard, the founders of the brand, since 2011 have had an online furniture business. Most of their product is made in their North Carolina factory.

Now living in Omaha, the couple’s planned opening of the brick and mortar Dundee store was delayed several weeks due to the pandemic. For now, keeping in mind social distance recommendations, the business on May 20 will open with a capacity of four guests at a time. (For hours or to make an appointment, call, text or email: 855.433.2233; sales@rogerandchris.com).

Chris Stout-Hazard is a native Omahan with a technology and marketing background. Roger Stout-Hazard, of Texas, created, produced and was designer on "Sell This House" and "Move This House" on A&E.

Our best staff photos of May 2020

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email