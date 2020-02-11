After a 45-year run in the Rockbrook neighborhood, Rockbrook Camera is closing its location there, but expanding at its second Omaha store, about five miles to the west.

Expansion work already is underway at the newer, 168th and West Center Road location. When that is done this spring, the 6,500-square-foot, 108th and Center Streets store is to close. The Lincoln Rockbrook Camera store is to remain.

A statement sent to customers Tuesday afternoon said the intent since 2006, when the newer store was built, was to some day have all Omaha business under one roof. The time has come to follow through on that plan, the Fortina family said in the announcement.

"It has not been an easy decision to close a store that is such an important part of our history," the statement says. "Our family business began in Rockbrook Village in 1975 and we are proud to have been a part of that great community for 45 years."

Rockbrook Camera representatives were unavailable for comment. But the Fortinas said in the email to customers that merging operations at the 13,000-square-foot site will improve efficiency and create a better shopping experience. Product lines and inventory is to grow there. Imaging services will be in one production place so the family expects service times to be faster and quality control to be better.

A highlight, they said, will be a newly expanded, used camera department where customers can buy, sell or trade preowned photo gear. The rental department is to expand; a new online reservation system is in the works.

A focal point of the expanded Legacy store is to be the new Learning & Event space, which will allow hands-on workshops. "In addition to educational activities, this flexible new area will be available as studio space for rent, photography exhibits, photo club meetups and more."

An e-commerce platform, rockbrookcamera.com, also is to launch.

The Rockbrook location was the store's namesake. Initially, the business opened in Rockbrook Village, and then relocated in 1991 to the larger, free-standing 6,500-square-foot store across the street.

"Our goal is to be your one-stop camera and imaging super store with an emphasis on exceptional service and the values of a family operated business," the family's letter said.

