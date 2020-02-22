...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT,
THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM
THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST
DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF
ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS
NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO
POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
Cafe Postino is to open in early March for breakfast, lunch and all-day coffee/cappuccino/espresso service. Diners can enter off this 10th Street entrance to the Rail & Commerce Building. Shown here also is an outside patio area accessible to diners as well as guests of an adjacent, newly completed event space.
The Rail & Commerce Building at 950 S. 10th St., about 100,000 square feet after a floor was added, was recently rehabilitated and now is fully leased. The latest tenants are HTI Labs, an event space and Cafe Postino.
Pavers from a road that used to run through the building remain inside the offices of Boyd Jones Construction at the Rail & Commerce Building. The structure was completed around 1926, and recently renovated.
A mural of a 1929 photograph is a focal point of the new event space at the Rail & Commerce Building. The image is of the Rail & Commerce Building in its heyday, as mail-toting trucks and rail cars drove through the structure. The few stairs in front of the mural lead to the adjacent and also new Cafe Postino. While separate spaces, the event space could open up to the diner area for larger evening or weekend private parties.
New event space with brick walls and a vintage feel now is available at the Rail & Commerce Building at 950 S. 10th St. This event hall, to be managed by the same team responsible for the Commerce Village coworking space, is adjacent to the new Cafe Postino. Guests at both the event space and diner can spill out onto the outdoor patio area that fronts 10th Street. The event space could open up to the cafe area for larger evening or weekend private parties.
The new Cafe Postino is to open for breakfast and lunch soon in the lobby area of the Rail and Commerce Building. The food service is to be managed by the same group behind the nearby Via Farina restaurant.
Cafe Postino, which will offer breakfast, lunch and a variety of coffees throughout the day, is to open in early March in the lobby area off the 10th Street entrance to the renovated Rail & Commerce Building.
The HTI Labs offices inside the Rail & Commerce Building at 950 S. 10th St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pavers from a road that used to run through the building remain inside the offices of Boyd Jones at the Rail & Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Remnants of the old post office remain inside of the Rail & Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Nathan, with Cresa, works inside Commerce Village at the Rail & Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Distribution is located inside the Rail and Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Remnants of the old post office remain inside of the Rail & Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
HTI Labs recently leased space on an upper floor of the Rail & Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Will Greene and Jake Griggs work at the Bluestem offices inside Commerce Village at the Rail & Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Distribution is located inside the Rail & Commerce Building. The yellow area is a tunnel previously used by postal supervisors to watch employees below when it was a postal facility.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Rail and Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Distribution is located inside the Rail & Commerce Building. The yellow area is a tunnel that once was used to watch employees below when it was a postal facility.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign for the upcoming Cafè Postino inside the Rail & Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An original sign remains on the wall of the Cafe Postino inside the Rail and Commerce Building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
CINDY GONZALEZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
A new breakfast and lunch spot that can double as event space is set to open in the recently restored Rail & Commerce Building south of downtown.
Come early March, Cafe Postino patrons will be able to grab a nitro coffee and croissant at the food counter, or kick back on a velvety tufted sofa with a street taco.
They’ll be surrounded by vintage décor, including a century-old vault door, a shoe shine station and a giant mural that harks to an era when mail-toting trucks and railcars rolled right through the 10th and Mason Streets structure.
But the diner — whose name nods to the building’s roots as a postal sorting terminal in the Little Italy area — does more than fill a void for breakfast fare in that urban pocket.
It brings to full occupancy the five-floor brick structure that sat derelict for decades on the edge of downtown before a $25 million restoration launched in 2015.
Even before then, developer Jon Crane of Boyd Jones Construction had worked years laying groundwork and negotiating with the seller. He told the Omaha World-Herald last week that the project has exceeded his expectations, both as a headquarters for Boyd Jones and as a business center.
“We really wanted it to be a model for what can happen in this city moving forward,” said Crane, Boyd Jones president. “It’s turned out better than we thought.”
Fine-tuning is ahead. A rooftop social gathering area, for instance, is likely, as is a phase Crane preferred not to detail yet. “Stay tuned,” he said.
Another contributor to filling the Rail & Commerce Building’s 100,000 square feet is tenant HTI Labs, a technology company that recently carved out a 3,000-square-foot home on an upper floor. The team of data experts — which provides research on sex trafficking, sexual assaults and domestic violence — is its own success story, as it graduated from smaller quarters in the building’s lower level coworking floor.
That 22,000-square-foot coworking site, called Commerce Village, is key to the overall vibe of Rail & Commerce, Crane said. There, startups and professionals rent desks or suites and share amenities such as a receptionist and meeting rooms — as well as collaborative space that fosters business relationships.
Currently about 85 people, including workers of Bluestem Energy Solutions and Verdis Group, are based at the village, said manager Alex Liekhus.
Spanning the Rail & Commerce’s top floor and most of one below is Warren Distribution, a century-old company known for products such as Polar antifreeze and Mag1 auto lubricants. A new interior staircase connects the 110 or so Warren employees who moved there in 2017.
Boyd Jones’ roughly 40 corporate employees are on the main floor, along with Cafe Postino and an adjacent, newly completed event hall managed by Commerce Village. The lowest of the five levels is indoor parking.
The original structure was completed around 1926. Its recent restoration showcases elements that reflect its roots. For example, old observation decks — where postal supervisors once spied on workers below to make sure mail stayed secure — were turned to colorful tunnels that encase infrastructure wiring.
Replicated was nostalgic signage such as, “Do not spit in the stairway.” Giant chutes through which packages once dropped between floors turned into cool passageways.
Crane said he is especially proud of eco-friendly features, from solar panels on the roof to electric car chargers in the underground garage. He said the building is carbon neutral (carbon emissions are offset by system efficiencies, on-site electricity generation, and renewable energy credits). All tenants recycle.
In some places, attention to nostalgia and environment intersect creatively. Take recycling stations in the cafe — they were retrofitted from old mechanical drafting tables.
Design of the diner and the adjacent event room, both accessible from 10th Street, was led by Martha Crane, Crane’s wife, and Liekhus. Food preparation will be headed by the same management team behind the nearby Via Farina restaurant and Mavern Social Group: Ethan Bondelid,Paul Kulik and John Rea.
Kulik said freshly prepared foods will range from smoked brisket to pastries and yogurt bowls. A variety of coffees are featured. A “grab and go,” counter service and rotating menu style, targets workers in the building and neighborhood, he said.
His group also is among caterers handling private events. Though separate spaces, Liekhus said that the 2,250-square-foot diner and 1,500-square-foot event hall could merge for larger evening parties.
