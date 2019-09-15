Photos: Goodbye to these Nebraska businesses

A photo gallery of businesses that have effectively closed their Nebraska locations since the beginning of this year.

Sears

A 90-year history of Sears stores in Omaha wrapped up with a December 2018 announcement that the Crossroads store was closing. That 72nd and Dodge Streets store, along with an auto center, was among the stores Sears Holdings said it planned to shut down in late March. The Sears in Lincoln also was on the list. On an earlier hit list was the Oak View Mall Sears store in Omaha, which started its wind-down in June 2018.

Kmart

Omaha's last Kmart at 50th and L Streets closed in early 2018.

Sears Holdings closed all of its Kmart stores in Omaha, with the final one at 50th and L Streets going dark in early 2018. The Council Bluffs Kmart officially closed in January 2019, and a Bomgaars has moved into the space.

Toys r Us

Toys r Us closed all of its stores by mid-2018, but the retailer has now returned with a new business model.

The New Jersey-based toy chain once had locations at Oak View Mall, near Crossroads, in north Lincoln and at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. The company, founded in 1948, suffered from billions in debt and filed for bankruptcy in 2017, shutting down all of its stores nationwide by mid-2018. A new partnership, however, is attempting to revive a smaller, revamped version of itself with two locations opening before this year’s holidays in Houston and New Jersey. The goal is to make the stores less of a warehouse by having open play areas, interactive displays and spaces for special events.

Shopko

People wait for the doors to open at the Shopko at the Marketplace, 3271 Marketplace Drive in Council Bluffs, in August 2010. It was during the Iowa tax holiday.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin, chain, founded in 1962, planned a restructuring effort that would have closed only 38 stores, then filed for bankruptcy protection in January. In March, it announced it would close all locations — 363 stores in 24 states — by June 2019. Those included former Pamida stores in smaller towns that had been rebranded Shopko Hometown. In Nebraska, the closings left vacancies across the state in as many as two dozen towns, including Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk.

Payless ShoeSource

Payless ShoeSource store front in Philadelphia closed all its stores this year.

Payless ShoeSource said in March it was starting liquidation sales and closing all 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico as well as its e-commerce operations. The Topeka, Kansas-based discount shoe retailer had previously filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017 and closed 673 stores. A 2017 round of closings included two Omaha stores and a western Iowa store. The final round of closings this year affected stores in Norfolk, Columbus, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Lincoln and Omaha.

Younkers

All Younkers stores were liquidated in 2018.

After drawing no bidders interested in continuing to operate the chain, Younkers’ owner Bon-Ton Stores Inc. was sold to liquidators in April 2018, with a goal of closing all the store locations by August of that year. Bon-Ton operated two Younkers stores in Omaha, at Oak View and Westroads Malls, as well as in Lincoln, Grand Island and Sioux City. It also operated Herberger’s-branded department stores in Norfolk, Hastings, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff. Younkers, then based in Des Moines, arrived in Omaha in 1955 and then expanded, buying out two big names in Omaha department stores: Thomas Kilpatrick Co. in 1961 and the Brandeis chain in 1987. For a generation of Omahans, the Younkers name evokes an era when shopping was a reason to dress up and join a friend for lunch.

Gordmans

Gordmans had declared bankruptcy and closed all its Omaha stores, but the retailer once again has a presence in Omaha after opening a store at 149th Street and West Maple Road in 2018.

After 100 years in business, the chain declared bankruptcy and was auctioned to a Texas-based company that planned to operate at least 50 of 105 Gordmans locations. The result was the closing of Gordmans' Omaha headquarters and shuttering of all the stores in Omaha. By late 2018, Gordmans returned to Omaha with a store at 149th Street and West Maple Road.

Buck’s Shoes

After growing to a peak of 30 stores across the Midwest in the 1930s, Buck’s Shoe Store dwindled to two locations: one briefly in Omaha and one on Fremont’s Main Street, which had a Buck’s for 97 years. Those locations closed in May 2019 after owners Kirk and Mollie Brown decided to give up competing with online shopping.

Post & Nickel

Post & Nickel closed its last Omaha store in 2016 and its downtown Lincoln location two years later.

The family-owned independent retailer that offered upscale clothing for men and women in Omaha starting in 1971 closed its last Omaha location at Rockbrook Village in 2016. Two years later, its downtown Lincoln store closed after it returned to selling only men’s clothes. The owners said they were simplifying because of losses suffered from a water main break. The store started as men’s clothing store the Hitchin’ Post in 1966. The Wooden Nickel, selling women’s clothes, opened in 1971. Later it became the Post & Nickel, a store that used antiques to stage its wares.

Catering to the young

Stores catering to teens and young adults have been particularly hard hit by closings.

Vanity, the Fargo, North Dakota-based young women’s specialty clothing and accessories chain, announced in March 2017 that it was closing nearly 140 stores nationwide. That included seven in Nebraska: two in Omaha and one each in Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney, North Platte and Grand Island.

By February 2018, Omaha’s last Abercrombie & Fitch had closed. The company’s Hollister Co. brand still has one store left in Omaha, at Westroads.

Wet Seal at Oak View was among 338 locations closed by the California teen clothing retailer in 2015. After declaring bankruptcy in 2016, Aeropostale also closed its Oak View store, leaving one at Westroads.

