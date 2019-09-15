Tony Amato, Ann Amato and Sam Amato pictured at Amato's in 2015. After more than 45 years as a staple of central Omaha dining, Amato's Cafe & Catering closed in June of this year. The restaurant was well known for its oversized pancakes, its homemade Italian sausage, and a devoted neighborhood crowd.
Blue Blood Brewery in Lincoln abruptly closed its doors in May following a lawsuit brought by the property ownership group saying that the brewery and its owner, Brian Podwinski, owed unpaid rent. The brewery sat atop popular landmark Robber's Cave, whose owners have since reopened for public tours.
Buck's, the oldest shoe store in Nebraska and a pillar of Fremont's Main Street, sold its final pair of shoes near the end of April, closing three years shy of its 100th anniversary. Founder Earl Buck started the store in 1922 and grew it from a single Omaha store to one with more than 30 locations across Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
Kirk Brown, owner of Buck's Shoes since 1986, with customer Don Havekost. If you remove the time he spent at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kirk has worked in Buck's pretty much every day of his life since he sold his first pair of shoes at age 13.
In 2017, Bass Pro Shops bought Cabela's, a Sidney-based retailer founded in 1961. After consolidating operations at its headquarters in Missouri, Bass Pro then closed the former distribution center in Sidney and merchandise return center in Oshkosh in March of this year. Now all that's left of the Cabela's operations in Sidney is a retail store and a limited corporate presence.
In the wake of the sale, former Cabela's staffers have started two different outdoors businesses in Sidney, Highby Outdoors and NexGen Outfitters. Toronto-based company MMP Enterprises has announced that it would locate 155 new jobs in Sidney at the former Cabela's building, according to the local economic development partnership.
After an attempted sale, Ascena Retail Group Inc. announced in May it would be closing the Dressbarn clothing chain, including locations in Omaha, Council Bluffs, Papillion, Lincoln, Grand Island and an outlet at Nebraska Crossing.
After countless birthday parties, mini-golf games and tickets exchanged for prizes, Family Fun Center closed in March of this year, selling off its remaining arcade games and inventory in a recent auction.
Shoes on display at the Grand Island Conestoga Mall Payless store in 2012. Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February of this year and began closing its remaining stores in North America, including three stores in Omaha, one in Bellevue and two in Lincoln.
Josten Estremera, left, and Riley Van Ginkel at work behind the skate rental counter during the final Adult Request Skate. According to a statement announcing the closure, owners Scott and Pam Cernik "are ready to hang up their skates and pursue other passions."
B&G Tasty Foods, known for its loose-meat sandwich, announced its closure this past April and closed on May 27, after being an Omaha staple for 66 years.
GERDA'S GERMAN RESTAURANT
Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery, a mainstay at 52nd and Leavenworth, closed its doors in June of this year and will host its last Oktoberfest this month.
GERDA'S GERMAN RESTAURANT
The closing announcement came a year after the death of Gerda Bailey, the namesake and longtime owner of the business.
PAYLESS SHOESOURCE
Shoes on display at the Grand Island Conestoga Mall Payless store in 2012. Payless ShoeSource filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February of this year and began closing its remaining stores in North America, including three stores in Omaha, one in Bellevue and two in Lincoln.
SHOPKO
Since declaring bankruptcy in January of this year, Shopko has closed more than 20 stores in Nebraska and Iowa, including this location in Council Bluffs.
SHOPKO
Werner Trucks at the Pamida-Shopko facility at 10808 S. 132nd St. in 2011. Shopko effectively closed the distribution center in April of this year.
SKATEDAZE
Longtime Omaha roller skating rink SkateDaze announced it would close in February of this year and held its final skate at the end of March.
SKATEDAZE
Josten Estremera, left, and Riley Van Ginkel at work behind the skate rental counter during the final Adult Request Skate. According to a statement announcing the closure, owners Scott and Pam Cernik "are ready to hang up their skates and pursue other passions."
Sears
A 90-year history of Sears stores in Omaha wrapped up with a December 2018 announcement that the Crossroads store was closing. That 72nd and Dodge Streets store, along with an auto center, was among the stores Sears Holdings said it planned to shut down in late March. The Sears in Lincoln also was on the list. On an earlier hit list was the Oak View Mall Sears store in Omaha, which started its wind-down in June 2018.
The New Jersey-based toy chain once had locations at Oak View Mall, near Crossroads, in north Lincoln and at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs. The company, founded in 1948, suffered from billions in debt and filed for bankruptcy in 2017, shutting down all of its stores nationwide by mid-2018. A new partnership, however, is attempting to revive a smaller, revamped version of itself with two locations opening before this year’s holidays in Houston and New Jersey. The goal is to make the stores less of a warehouse by having open play areas, interactive displays and spaces for special events.
Shopko
The Green Bay, Wisconsin, chain, founded in 1962, planned a restructuring effort that would have closed only 38 stores, then filed for bankruptcy protection in January. In March, it announced it would close all locations — 363 stores in 24 states — by June 2019. Those included former Pamida stores in smaller towns that had been rebranded Shopko Hometown. In Nebraska, the closings left vacancies across the state in as many as two dozen towns, including Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk.
Payless ShoeSource
Payless ShoeSource said in March it was starting liquidation sales and closing all 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico as well as its e-commerce operations. The Topeka, Kansas-based discount shoe retailer had previously filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017 and closed 673 stores. A 2017 round of closings included two Omaha stores and a western Iowa store. The final round of closings this year affected stores in Norfolk, Columbus, Scottsbluff, North Platte, Lincoln and Omaha.
Younkers
After drawing no bidders interested in continuing to operate the chain, Younkers’ owner Bon-Ton Stores Inc. was sold to liquidators in April 2018, with a goal of closing all the store locations by August of that year. Bon-Ton operated two Younkers stores in Omaha, at Oak View and Westroads Malls, as well as in Lincoln, Grand Island and Sioux City. It also operated Herberger’s-branded department stores in Norfolk, Hastings, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff. Younkers, then based in Des Moines, arrived in Omaha in 1955 and then expanded, buying out two big names in Omaha department stores: Thomas Kilpatrick Co. in 1961 and the Brandeis chain in 1987. For a generation of Omahans, the Younkers name evokes an era when shopping was a reason to dress up and join a friend for lunch.
After growing to a peak of 30 stores across the Midwest in the 1930s, Buck’s Shoe Store dwindled to two locations: one briefly in Omaha and one on Fremont’s Main Street, which had a Buck’s for 97 years. Those locations closed in May 2019 after owners Kirk and Mollie Brown decided to give up competing with online shopping.
Post & Nickel
The family-owned independent retailer that offered upscale clothing for men and women in Omaha starting in 1971 closed its last Omaha location at Rockbrook Village in 2016. Two years later, its downtown Lincoln store closed after it returned to selling only men’s clothes. The owners said they were simplifying because of losses suffered from a water main break. The store started as men’s clothing store the Hitchin’ Post in 1966. The Wooden Nickel, selling women’s clothes, opened in 1971. Later it became the Post & Nickel, a store that used antiques to stage its wares.
Vanity, the Fargo, North Dakota-based young women’s specialty clothing and accessories chain, announced in March 2017 that it was closing nearly 140 stores nationwide. That included seven in Nebraska: two in Omaha and one each in Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney, North Platte and Grand Island.
By February 2018, Omaha’s last Abercrombie & Fitch had closed. The company’s Hollister Co. brand still has one store left in Omaha, at Westroads.
Wet Seal at Oak View was among 338 locations closed by the California teen clothing retailer in 2015. After declaring bankruptcy in 2016, Aeropostale also closed its Oak View store, leaving one at Westroads.
