Dundee’s Hello Holiday is saying goodbye.

The clothing boutique at 5008 Underwood Ave. known for promoting independent designers, including the one behind the “Girls Support Girls” and “Boys Support Girls” T-shirts, is closing. The store’s last day will be Nov. 1.

Owners Megan Hunt and Sarah Lorsung-Tvrdik announced the news on social media Thursday.

In an interview Friday, the women said that retail sales were still strong but that they had other interests to pursue and felt too stretched.

Both are mothers. And both have other occupations. Hunt is serving her first term as a Nebraska state senator representing north-central Omaha. Lorsung-Tvrdik is part-owner of the Benson bar Krug Park with husband Jonathan and the Tiny House bar in Little Bohemia, south of downtown. She also does brand consulting.

Hello Holiday launched online seven years ago and then opened in Dundee in 2014.

The store with its big picture window gave the women a platform for various causes. Hunt said the store also provided a community for new and emerging designers and a range of customers.

Some other things contributed to the decision to close. Their lease was coming up in January. A couple of employees moved or moved on. Changes were happening in their specialty retail landscape — not Amazon as much as designers cultivating their own direct sales through individual social media channels.

And they were tired and wanting to do other projects.

“I’m human,” said Hunt, 33. “I worry a little bit about burnout.”

Lorsung-Tvrdik, 34, said that the timing was right and that both feel “really lucky to be able to close on our own terms … (not) because we have to.”

The pair will continue to support designers and causes, like the ACLU and immigrant rights. They are proud of their business and the way the store catered to a variety of customers, from carrying a range of sizes (up to 4X) to carrying a range of products, from handmade silk dresses from Spain to stickers and pins for the after-school crowd.

The women said they’ve been inundated with kind words from supporters.

One was Chelsea Dunham, who thanked the pair on Twitter for creating a space for female leaders.

“I’ve loved watching you build this business and community,” she said. “I will be sad to see the store close.”

Photos: A Dundee landmark

Barbara Green is saying goodbye to the house she's lived in and loved for almost 20 years. It's one of the most famous in Dundee.

1 of 41

Tags

Metro columnist

Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription