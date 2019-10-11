The clothing boutique at 5008 Underwood Ave. known for promoting independent designers, including the one behind the “Girls Support Girls” and “Boys Support Girls” T-shirts, is closing. The store’s last day will be Nov. 1.
Owners Megan Hunt and Sarah Lorsung-Tvrdik announced the news on social media Thursday.
In an interview Friday, the women said that retail sales were still strong but that they had other interests to pursue and felt too stretched.
Both are mothers. And both have other occupations. Hunt is serving her first term as a Nebraska state senator representing north-central Omaha. Lorsung-Tvrdik is part-owner of the Benson bar Krug Park with husband Jonathan and the Tiny House bar in Little Bohemia, south of downtown. She also does brand consulting.
The store with its big picture window gave the women a platform for various causes. Hunt said the store also provided a community for new and emerging designers and a range of customers.
Some other things contributed to the decision to close. Their lease was coming up in January. A couple of employees moved or moved on. Changes were happening in their specialty retail landscape — not Amazon as much as designers cultivating their own direct sales through individual social media channels.
And they were tired and wanting to do other projects.
“I’m human,” said Hunt, 33. “I worry a little bit about burnout.”
Lorsung-Tvrdik, 34, said that the timing was right and that both feel “really lucky to be able to close on our own terms … (not) because we have to.”
The pair will continue to support designers and causes, like the ACLU and immigrant rights. They are proud of their business and the way the store catered to a variety of customers, from carrying a range of sizes (up to 4X) to carrying a range of products, from handmade silk dresses from Spain to stickers and pins for the after-school crowd.
The women said they’ve been inundated with kind words from supporters.
One was Chelsea Dunham, who thanked the pair on Twitter for creating a space for female leaders.
“I’ve loved watching you build this business and community,” she said. “I will be sad to see the store close.”
1 of 41
The house was built in 1911. The family added a patio on the east side.
The exterior of the house is Klinker brick. Barbara Green says the bricks were made in a very hot fire that created different shapes and colors. "It was very popular in the art deco period in the 1920s,'' she said.
The exterior of the house is Klinker brick. Barbara Green says the bricks were made in a very hot fire that created different shapes and colors. "It was very popular in the art deco period in the 1920s,'' she said.
MARJIE DUCEY/WORLD-HERALD
The historic Dundee house includes a garage.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A decorative fixture over the driveway.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The family added a courtyard on the east side of the house.
MARJIE DUCEY/WORLD-HERALD
Stepson Chris will be moving with Barbara Green to Rockbrook.
MARJIE DUCEY/WORLD-HERALD
A Dundee light pole outside the home.
MARJIE DUCEY/WORLD-HERALD
Barbara Green in her garden. A landscaper designed the yard.
Columnist Erin Grace has covered a variety of beats since she started at The World-Herald in 1998 — from education to City Hall and from the city's western suburbs to its inner-city neighborhoods. Follow her on Twitter @ErinGraceOWH. Phone: 402-444-1136.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.