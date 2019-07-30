Burlington Stores, a national off-price retailer, is opening a new store Friday at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.
A ribbon cutting is planned at 9:15 a.m., and doors will open at 9:30 a.m. The first 500 customers Friday and Saturday will receive a free tote. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the store will offer gift card giveaways, a DJ and kids’ activities.
The new 36,766-square-foot Burlington store is in part of a space formerly occupied by a Gordmans and has about 55 employees. The store is at 7825 Shadow Lake Towne Center, southwest of 72nd Street and Nebraska Highway 370.
Burlington also has stores at 12303 West Center Road and 13450 West Maple Road in Omaha.
Burlington, with more than 680 stores nationally, carries name brands at discount prices in clothing, baby goods and home decor.
