This year’s back-to-school shoppers might have to spend a little more than they did last year to get the same number of backpacks, pencils and notebooks.
Nationally, total spending is expected to be about the same as last year — if not a little lower, according to some surveys — and the Omaha area typically mirrors those trends.
But prices on many items are rising, and at least some of those price increases on back-to-school items can be attributed to inflation. In other words, the stuff of life is getting more expensive, including school supplies. The consumer price index, the federal government’s primary measure of inflation, rose 2.9 percent in June compared with the same period last year. That’s the biggest increase in six years.
Rising fuel costs and commodity prices have added to retailers’ cost of doing business, and they’re passing on those costs to consumers. That means shoppers may be spending more to get the same stuff they bought last year, said Tim Campbell, a senior retail analyst with Kantar Consulting in Boston.
“It’s not that shoppers are loosening the purse strings,” he said. “It’s that they have to spend more to get the same amount.”
Omaha-area families out shopping this week took note of the rising prices for back-to-school items. Some headed to Iowa on Friday and were expected to continue to stream over the state line Saturday for Iowa’s state sales tax holiday, when clothing, shoes and other items are exempt from sales tax. (In Council Bluffs, there’s a 7 percent levy, just as in Omaha.)
Many families — like Ida Johnson of Omaha and her daughter Nisha Turechek and granddaughter Kai-Leigh Johnson, 12, of Bellevue — said their budgets are stretched this year.
“We don’t buy nothing full price,” Ida Johnson said.
Johnson said she noticed that the price of notebooks had gone up, as has the price of food, which she said is stretching her and her daughter’s budgets.
“It’s just everything,” Johnson said.
Turechek said she already started buying shorts and other summer clothing on clearance in July, before back-to-school season started. They perused shoes and clothes for Kai-Leigh on Friday morning. The tax holiday ends at midnight Saturday.
The hunt for savings on everyday items isn’t a unique one, of course: Households are likely hanging on to the extra money they may have seen from the 2017 tax cuts to pay for the rising costs of health care or housing — not on items like clothes, shoes or new school supplies, said Campbell, the retail consultant.
Meanwhile, some stores are offering discounts to parents who are on the hook for more school supplies than they have been in the past because of school districts that are stretched thin themselves. Nationally, some schools can’t provide the same supplies for all kids that they did in years past. They’ve been shifting some of that cost to parents, Campbell said.
Retailers have met that demand with promotions. Target, for example, offered a multiday 15 percent discount on school supplies for teachers.
And even with national unemployment at low levels — the rate fell to 3.9 percent in July, according to federal data released Friday — not everyone is flush, economists and retail analysts say.
“You have a lot of households, especially lower-income households, that are not necessarily feeling the best financially right now, even as the economy as a whole looks up,” Campbell said.
Inflation will take a further bite out of their buying power as prices rise. So the back-to-school deals are a help.
Ethel Ingram of Omaha shopped the sales at J.C. Penney in Council Bluffs on Friday morning to capture those savings as she searched for back-to-school items for her grandchildren.
“It might be $50 to $60 in savings, but that’s a lot,” Ingram said of the sales tax savings. “That’s a lot of backpacks for us.”
Retailers, on the other hand, are facing pressures of their own: Commodity prices and freight and logistics costs are going up and may continue to rise if Trump-proposed tariffs on some foreign-produced goods remain in place. Retailers will have to absorb those increases or pass them onto shoppers in the form of price increases.
Back-to-school spending for kids in grades K-12 has hovered between $25 billion and $30 billion each year since 2012, when it peaked at $30.3 billion, according to the National Retail Federation, a trade group. Shoppers spent about $29.5 billion in 2017.
And retailers are making sure that “back-to-school shopping” remains a thing, ramping up their back-to-school promotions and sales in an effort to “define” the season and drive traffic to their stores, Campbell said. Over the past several years, sales have become so common that shoppers can find deals any time throughout the year — not just during clearly defined seasons.
“It’s harder to get shoppers to actually shop during the back-to-school season,” Campbell said. “Retailers have been more promotional this year than they have been in the past.”
The back-to-school shopping season is the second-most trafficked shopping time of the year. The holiday season is No. 1.
One bright spot for retailers: An annual back-to-school survey from consultant Deloitte revealed that the season is a boon for brick-and-mortar stores. That sets it apart from the holiday shopping season, when more and more shoppers migrate to online retailers.
Back-to-school shoppers are eager to see and touch their new gear in person, according to a national Deloitte survey of 1,200 parents of school-aged children, and plan to spend more at brick-and-mortar stores than they do online. Also, prices are often more competitive in-store than they are online, Campbell said.
That’s what Tracie Freund and her daughter Ella, 13, of Panama, Iowa, found at Target on Friday morning. The mom and daughter were there shopping for notebooks and school supplies, even though they weren’t exempt from sales tax.
“I won’t buy online,” Freund said. “She wants to see it. I don’t think Amazon is going to be much cheaper anyway.”
