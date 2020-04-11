The number of retail outlets seeking rent relief from their landlord has continued to rise locally.

Jay R. Lerner of Omaha-based The Lerner Co., which handles leasing for 4 million square feet of retail space, offered a perspective. He said requests for help jumped from about 25% of his tenants a week ago to about half.

A larger national store didn’t ask — it told the local property manager via letter that it was changing lease terms temporarily “under protest and duress,” Lerner said.

That puts pressure on a landlord who still has a mortgage and also faces increased competition from online e-commerce. But the thought of losing a sizable tenant is intimidating. Quipped Lerner: “When you’re dancing with a 600-pound gorilla, you don’t lead.”

Lerner was among a panel of commercial real estate experts who presented a free Zoom conference last Wednesday to discuss impacts that COVID-19 has had on the local market.

Roughly 500 people tuned into the virtual meeting, said host Jerry Slusky, an Omaha real estate lawyer who helped coordinate it.

The panelists said lenders generally have been open to working out rent relief plans, but noted that stores and service providers struggling even before the pandemic might not be able to rebound from the crisis.

Photos: April: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 27

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email