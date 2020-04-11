We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The number of retail outlets seeking rent relief from their landlord has continued to rise locally.

Jay R. Lerner of Omaha-based The Lerner Co., which handles leasing for 4 million square feet of retail space, offered a perspective. He said requests for help jumped from about 25% of his tenants a week ago to about half.

A larger national store didn’t ask — it told the local property manager via letter that it was changing lease terms temporarily “under protest and duress,” Lerner said.

That puts pressure on a landlord who still has a mortgage and also faces increased competition from online e-commerce. But the thought of losing a sizable tenant is intimidating. Quipped Lerner: “When you’re dancing with a 600-pound gorilla, you don’t lead.”

Lerner was among a panel of commercial real estate experts who presented a free Zoom conference last Wednesday to discuss impacts that COVID-19 has had on the local market.

Roughly 500 people tuned into the virtual meeting, said host Jerry Slusky, an Omaha real estate lawyer who helped coordinate it.

The panelists said lenders generally have been open to working out rent relief plans, but noted that stores and service providers struggling even before the pandemic might not be able to rebound from the crisis.