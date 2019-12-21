The seven-acre swath being cleared of trees and older houses southeast of 87th and Pacific Streets is to be transformed into a pocket of 18 high-end homes, each with three garages.

Called Estates at Loveland, the infill project led by Lockwood Development is in “deconstruction” mode and can’t help but catch the eye of motorists along Pacific.

Spokeswoman Emily O’Connor said a development partner had been assembling the properties — seven one-acre single-family residential lots — since the early 2000s.

Prices of the future homes haven’t been established yet, but she described them as high-end luxury homes, some ranch-style and others with 1½ stories. They’ll have a homeowners association that will handle snow removal and lawn care.

The target audience, she said, includes folks that want to downsize but don’t want to give up amenities.

“We’re seeing a big demand for a product like this,” O’Connor said.

Access to the new subdivision, which is across the street from Westside High, will be off 87th Street, not Pacific, O’Connor said.

She said the existing homes are to be demolished after Habitat for Humanity Restore salvages what it can.

City of Omaha planners have endorsed the project submitted by applicant Royce Enterprises, a Lockwood affiliate. Among Lockwood’s other redevelopment sites is the Sterling Ridge mixed-use campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

