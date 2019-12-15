A new Omaha real estate operation is set to move into a 10,000-square-foot campus near 180th Street and West Dodge Road and has hopes of creating more than 250 new jobs.

The Keller Williams franchise, led by Omahan Jeff Cohn, is to launch at the start of the year and be called KW Elite.

Cohn’s existing team of 35 agents and support staff members previously worked under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate flag, where it was a top producer known as Omaha’s Elite Real Estate Group.

The group is in a temporary location until the franchise headquarters, which they call a market center, is completed in the Advent Building at 17838 Burke St.

Cohn describes the campus as a one-stop destination that will help consumers buy and sell homes and also give them mortgage, title, insurance and investment services.

It is to be driven by cutting-edge technology and tools, he said. Clients looking for homes, for example, will have access to special headsets that give them virtual reality tours of houses. Agents will have access to production studios to record informational podcasts and to process videos of for-sale homes.

Cohn said the technology focus of Keller Williams drew him to switch teams. He foresees new employment opportunities for more than 250 people, many of them residential real estate agents but also experts in the ancillary services that could extend their business to Keller Williams teams across the nation.

“I believe the agent and consumer demand a virtual office solution going into this next decade,” said Cohn, who said his team over the past 13 years had nearly 5,000 transactions. “This hybrid model allows them to complete almost every task virtually, while still providing them with a physical footprint.”

