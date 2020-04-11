We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

With the retail market under siege lately with the effects of COVID-19, here’s some promising news: The popular Raygun T-shirt and clothing retailer still plans to open a store in the Old Market.

Renovations are underway at the 5,500-square-foot storefront at 1108 Jackson St., where the Des Moines-based outfit will settle into space along with co-tenant Vinyl Cup Records.

Raygun founder Mike Draper said the projected opening will be closer to June than May because the virus outbreak slowed down such things as the permit process and subcontractor schedules. He said other company stores closed temporarily in mid-March, though online orders and services continue.

The Raygun chain — which has locations in three Iowa cities, as well as Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri — carries various brands of jackets, jeans and other apparel and merchandise. It specializes in screen-printing items with timely, “irreverent” and fun messages, Draper says.

Indeed, the coronavirus theme has taken over the Raygun T-shirt business lately. Consider the newly designed infant onesie bearing the message: “I can’t wait to meet my grandparents.” There’s the timely T that proclaims, “Graduation 2020: Pomp and Circumstances Out Of Your Control.” And for those keeping it all together: “Yup, I’m Essential.”