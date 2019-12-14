After searching more than a year for the right spot, the Des Moines-based Raygun clothing store — a chain that whips up topical, irreverent T-shirts — is expanding into Omaha’s Old Market.

Founder Mike Draper said the 5,500-square-foot storefront will open at 1108 Jackson St. in late spring. Meanwhile, his team will be designing and tailoring the leased space that used to house an art gallery and is around the corner from Upstream Brewing Company.

Draper expects three full-time workers and up to nine part-timers.

Sign up for our Money headlines newsletter

Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.

He said the Omaha store also will have a partner merchant, Des Moines-based Vinyl Cup Records. He said they’ll have different doors off Jackson Street but will share restrooms and “kind of meld together inside.”

The Raygun chain — which currently has locations in three Iowa cities as well as Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri — carries various brands of jackets, jeans and other apparel and merchandise. But it specializes in screen-printing items with timely, “irreverent” and fun messages, Draper says.

“Anything from T-shirts, sweatshirts, coasters, socks — if we can put words on it, we put words on it,” the Iowa native said.

Raygun8

A shirt sold by Des Moines-based Raygun, which is expanding into Omaha's Old Market.

Raygun already offers some Nebraska-themed merchandise, including a shirt that depicts Warren Buffett wielding a baseball bat and riding a Union Pacific train while Peyton Manning screams, “Omaha! Omaha!”

More locally themed merchandise is to be added, Draper said.

Raygun’s first store, in Des Moines, opened in 2005, and the company, now with 85 employees, has been growing.

Fortune 500 and 1,000 companies in Omaha

The Omaha area is home to 10 companies among the Fortune 500 and 1,000. 

1 of 10

Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription