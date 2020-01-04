In another spurt of activity near 72nd Street and West Center Road, a local developer plans to build a commercial office building where a ranch-style home now sits.
Bret Cain of HD Omaha says that if all goes as hoped, his development company would raze the house built in 1961 and build a four-story office complex at the 3206 S. 71st St. site. HD bought the residence in late 2019.
Other options, depending on financial and design feasibility studies, include renovating and converting the existing structure to a commercial use. They’re seeking city approval to rezone the property, which is behind Spezia restaurant and in an area dotted by other businesses, apartments and hotels, some of which also are being renovated or replaced.
HD’s Cain said his team sees the value of the changing area and already has talked to prospective tenants interested in leasing a spot there.
How do you fit a four story office complex (and I assume parking for it) on a single residential plot?
