A collapsed tunnel along Union Pacific Corp.’s main west coast line in Oregon and a shortage of train crews hurt the Omaha-based railroad’s third-quarter financial performance.
Despite that $65 million tunnel setback, U.P. executives said Thursday that the company’s earnings set a record for any three-month period, and the outlook for the rest of the year is good now that the tunnel is open.
Lance Fritz, chairman and chief executive, said in a conference call with Wall Street analysts that the tunnel collapse on May 29 caused problems throughout the railroad’s network. “It was a pretty impactful location,” he said, essentially shutting down the rail line that parallels Interstate 5.
While crews repaired the tunnel, U.P. trains rerouted through Salt Lake City, causing delays of four to five days in shipments and requiring more overtime work for crews, said Cameron Scott, chief operating officer.
Amtrak, which uses U.P.’s lines, bused passengers around the closed tunnel until it reopened June 20.
Union Pacific’s net income totaled $1.51 billion, or $1.98 per share, in the three months that ended June 30, up 29 percent from $1.17 billion, or $1.45 per share, in the same period of 2017.
The $1.98 per-share figure exceeded the $1.93 prediction by Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zachs Investor Services.
The Omaha-based railroad said its revenue totaled $5.67 billion, up 8 percent from $5.25 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Despite the record dollar and per-share net income figures, Fritz said, the quarter’s profits “could have been better. ... It’s frustrating that we haven’t been able to drop more of that top line to the bottom line. We’re laser-focused on getting the network right.”
Increased shipping volume and pricing caused the revenue and net income increase, the railroad said, with gains in industrial and container traffic offsetting slight declines in agricultural and energy shipments.
After the earnings report became public, Union Pacific’s stock price dropped about 1 percent, indicating that some investors weren’t happy with the financial results in relation to recent earnings reports by other railroads.
Beth Whited, executive vice president, said the possible impact of the international trade dispute on grain shipments seems to have been offset so far by uncertainty in the South American grain crop, keeping demand for U.S. grain healthy.
For the future, Fritz said, “the concern is that tariffs are just going to be a tax on U.S. consumption” and reduce demand, but so far that hasn’t happened.
Scott said Union Pacific is recruiting more train crews to handle increased shipping demand, with 225 people due to finish training this month, 250 in August and 250 in September.
The railroad’s workforce totals about 15,400. Robert Knight, chief financial officer, said the number of non-union employees is down about 500 over the past year.
Daniel Sherman, a Wall Street analyst following railroads for St. Louis-based investment adviser Edward Jones, said Union Pacific may be operating less efficiently than some other railroads because it’s in the process of digesting an increase in shipping volume, a problem that may be resolved through the rest of this year.
The fact that the railroad has 200 high-powered locomotives in storage is a good sign because those engines can help handle the typical seasonal shipping peak over the next few months, he said. “I think they’re in a good position.”
