Red Giant Oil Co., a 108-year-old Council Bluffs company that is one of North America’s largest blenders of locomotive engine oil, is to be purchased by HollyFrontier Corp., a Dallas firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
The purchase agreement, due to close this summer for an undisclosed amount, would keep the 50-employee business operating as a separate entity within HollyFrontier’s lubrication division, said Red Giant owner and President Sherryl Bills-Taylor.
That was a key factor in agreeing to sell to HollyFrontier, she said, rather than a buyer that would consolidate it into another business.
The two companies did not disclose the sale price but said Red Giant’s annual earnings, about $7.5 million a year, would add to HollyFrontier’s profits. Red Giant produces 24 million gallons of diesel engine oil annually.
Although the company has been in Council Bluffs since 1910, “I don’t think even the people in town knew we were here until we painted the tanks red” several years ago, said Bills-Taylor, who plans to retire after a transition period.
Pat Carrigan, now vice president for business development and operations, would take over management of Red Giant. The Red Giant name would continue, but a secondary brand, Searle Petroleum Products, would be discontinued, Bills-Taylor said.
George Damiris, president and CEO of HollyFrontier, said the purchase “demonstrates the continued growth of our lubricant business and brings outstanding value to HollyFrontier.”
Red Giant started in business selling oil products to farmers and farm equipment dealers in the Midwest. Fred Galvani, a salesman for the company, purchased it in 1959 and five years later bought Searle Petroleum Co., which dated to 1889, from the Harry Searle family.
Bills-Taylor said railroad sales started in the 1980s with a handshake deal with Union Pacific and grew into the company’s largest business. It’s the sole supplier of locomotive engine oil to BNSF Railway and Kansas City Southern and is a major supplier to Union Pacific.
When Galvani died in 2004, his son-in-law, Gary Bills, became president but died unexpectedly five months later. That left the business in the hands of Galvani’s widow, Lorraine, and her daughter, Bills-Taylor.
Bills-Taylor said her mother — now 101 years old — asked whether she could run the business. “I said I could try,” she said, and she’s been in charge ever since. (Five years ago, Bills-Taylor married Larry Taylor after they were reacquainted at a high school class reunion.)
Besides the Council Bluffs headquarters and production site, the company has a distribution and blending facility in the Dallas area and storage facilities in Idaho, Wyoming and Kansas.
Red Giant, represented in the sale by Jim Zipursky of Corporate Finance Associates and the Koley Jessen law firm, would be a part of HollyFrontier’s lubrication division, which includes Petro-Canada Lubricants of Mississauga, Ontario, acquired by HollyFrontier in February 2017.
HollyFrontier has about 3,500 employees and a market value of $12 billion, and last year reported net income of $805 million on revenue of $14.3 billion.
