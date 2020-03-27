We posed questions to two experts, Chuck Sederstrom III of Finance 1, also an educator for the Nebraska Association of Mortgage Brokers; and mortgage banker Dennis W. Clark, executive vice president of Logan Finance Corp. The Federal Reserve slashed its interest rate earlier this month to near zero. What does that mean for house loans?
Sederstrom: Historically, when the Federal Reserve lowers one of its benchmark rates, it does not lower mortgage rates. In fact, they often go up as a result. Simply put, the Fed and the investors in mortgage-backed securities, which establish the direction of mortgage loan pricing, dance to different drummers. The Fed is loaning to banks and generally for 24 hours. Mortgages are long-term, so investors in mortgage-backed securities have different investment directives and priorities.
Clark: The slashing of the Fed’s overnight fund rate to zero has no direct effect on interest rates. Sorry, your mortgage rates will not be going to zero.The important thing that the Fed spoke about was that they were going to spend billions of dollars in the bond markets. This bodes well for mortgage rates because they are inversely related to bond prices. As bond prices rise, mortgage rates fall. With a big player like the Fed buying bonds, that means bond prices should rise and mortgage rates should fall. Is it a good time to buy a home?
Sederstrom: Rates still are at historic lows and look to stay there for the foreseeable future. Home prices have been going up, so there is a cost to wait and, after all, we want people to take advantage of the future increase in property values to help build their wealth.
Clark: From a mortgage financing point of view, it is a good time to buy a home. Rates are near all-time lows and recently hit all-time lows and may do so again. Using money when the cost is so low makes it a great time to buy a home. Home values have risen over the last few years so this uncertainty regarding the economy may lessen demand and make it easier for homebuyers to actually find a home without having to compete with others. How about a mortgage re-fi?
Sederstrom: Rates have spiked up to where for some, refinance is not as beneficial as it was, say, a month ago. Rates for refinance are higher than for purchase (sometimes by quite a bit). So, it just makes sense to contact your mortgage professional and see how you might benefit, or not. Many of our customers have asked us to start their application and wait to lock a rate when and if they do drop. There are good and bad points to this, and some lenders may not want to further burden an already stressed system.
Clark: The recent increase in homeowners’ equity and the incredible low rates have made this a great time to refinance . Our clients are refinancing for several reasons. Some are lowering their rate and shortening their term . This allows them to save tens of thousands of dollars over the life of their loan. Others are refinancing to also get rid of mortgage insurance they had on their home when they bought it a few years ago. With the increase in home values, many are finding they can jettison this monthly expense. Finally, other borrowers are using the opportunity to consolidate debt or to make updates and upgrades to their homes. We had one borrower who recently reduced his monthly payments by over $1,000 by executing a cash-out refinance. What can Omahans expect in the near future for mortgage rates? The housing market in general?
Sederstrom: The future is going to be just fine for everyone but especially for those of us here in Omaha. We have low unemployment, wonderful growth prospects and a sound housing market. Again, rates are a national (if not international) occurrence, so not dependent on local occurrences. But they show every sign of remaining low.
Clark: Mortgage rates will most probably revisit the all-time lows they recently hit and remain there for the foreseeable future. The housing market may have a few bumps due to the coronavirus and economic impact of measures taken to prevent its spread, but will remain strong due to ongoing demand for single-family housing buttressed by growing demand coming from millennial buyers.
