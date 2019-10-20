...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS SHOULD FALL VERY SLOWLY THE NEXT 7 DAYS.
&&
“Promontory Trestle Work and Engine No. 2,” by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in 1869. Russell chronicled Union Pacific’s east-to-west progress toward completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
Samuel S. Montague, center left, chief engineer of the Central Pacific Railroad, shakes hands with Gen. Grenville M. Dodge of Council Bluffs, chief engineer of the Union Pacific Railroad, at Promontory, Utah, to mark the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad on May 10, 1869.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Supply Trains," by Andrew J. Russell. The albumen silver print was taken in 1868, location unknown. Russell most often chronicled the east-to-west build-out of the Union Pacific line of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Conglomerate Peaks at Echo City," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in 1868 in northern Utah. Russell chronicled the east-to-west progress of Union Pacific build-out of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"The Wind Mill at Laramie," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in 1868 near Laramie, Wyoming. Russell chronicled Union Pacific's east-to-west progress toward completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"View of the Forks of the American River, 4 miles above Alta." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1865 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
"Donner Lake, Tunnels No. 7 and 8, from Summit Tunnel, Eastern Summit in distance." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1867 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
"Valley North Fork of Yuba, above Emigrant Gap. Old Man Mountain." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1865 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
'The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West'
Photos from a Joslyn Art Museum exhibit that's on display through Jan. 6, 2019.
1 of 14
“Promontory Trestle Work and Engine No. 2,” by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in 1869. Russell chronicled Union Pacific’s east-to-west progress toward completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
Samuel S. Montague, center left, chief engineer of the Central Pacific Railroad, shakes hands with Gen. Grenville M. Dodge of Council Bluffs, chief engineer of the Union Pacific Railroad, at Promontory, Utah, to mark the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad on May 10, 1869.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Hanging Rock, Foot of Echo Canyon," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in northern Utah in 1968.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL / COURTESY UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Supply Trains," by Andrew J. Russell. The albumen silver print was taken in 1868, location unknown. Russell most often chronicled the east-to-west build-out of the Union Pacific line of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Conglomerate Peaks at Echo City," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in 1868 in northern Utah. Russell chronicled the east-to-west progress of Union Pacific build-out of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Castle Rock, Green River Valley, Wyoming," by Andrew J. Russell. Russell often chronicled the east-to-west build-out of the Union Pacific line of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"The Wind Mill at Laramie," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in 1868 near Laramie, Wyoming. Russell chronicled Union Pacific's east-to-west progress toward completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Snow Sheds, C.P.R.R. and Donner Lake," by Andrew J. Russell. This albumen silver print was taken in northeast California in 1869.
ANDREW J. RUSSELL VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
“Locomotive on Trestle, near American River.” This albumen stereograph was taken in 1865 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific’s west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ALFRED A. HART VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"View of the Forks of the American River, 4 miles above Alta." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1865 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ALFRED A. HART VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Donner Lake, Tunnels No. 7 and 8, from Summit Tunnel, Eastern Summit in distance." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1867 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ALFRED A. HART VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Deep Cut at Trail Ridge. Length 1,000 feet." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1866 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontintental Railroad.
ALFRED A. HART / COURTESY UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
“Frame for Snow covering, interior view.” This albumen stereograph was taken in 1867 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific’s west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ALFRED A. HART VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
"Valley North Fork of Yuba, above Emigrant Gap. Old Man Mountain." This albumen stereograph was taken in 1865 by Alfred A. Hart, who documented Central Pacific's west-to-east progress of the Transcontinental Railroad.
ALFRED A. HART VIA UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD MUSEUM
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy. He's also into the numbers behind a story, yet to meet a spreadsheet he didn't like. Follow him on Twitter @HenryCordes. Phone: 402-444-1130.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.