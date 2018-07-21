Changing fabric of 10th Street area south of downtown Omaha

Growing popularity of downtown has spurred change in older neighborhoods to the south. More housing has gone up; developers are buying lots. Here is a glimpse at the evolving area generally bounded by downtown, Bancroft, Sixth and 12th Streets.

» Since 2000, population has grown by about 18 percent and is expected to increase by at least 6 percent within five years even without new redevelopment projects. About 15 percent is over age 65; 20 percent is under age 15. There is a larger percentage under age 25 than the city as a whole, 36 percent as opposed to 34 percent.

» About 53 percent of households are in family situations, the majority with two or three people. About 40 percent are single-person homes.

» Of occupied units, about 41 percent are owner occupied today, compared to 50 percent in 2000.

» Median household income is $38,000, about the same as the larger Midtown Omaha area (Missouri River to 50th, Cuming to I-80), but significantly less than the citywide average of about $53,000.

» Average value of owner-occupied dwellings is about 55 percent of the citywide average and about 75 percent of the overall Midtown area. Median rent in the study area is about 85 percent of the citywide median rent.

Source: Tenth Street visioning group, U.S. Census, Esri Community Profiles