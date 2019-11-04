38th and dewey - eye level

A rendering of the building proposed for 38th Street and Dewey Avenue, just south of Harney Street. It would have 15 condos that would sell for about $400,000 each.
20191105_biz_goldcoastBJS02

A stone marker in front of Mark Maser’s home. Maser said the condo project would result in “a super-modern design nestled among historic mansions ... so different than everything else.” The Gold Coast, including numerous stately homes on 38th Street, stretches roughly from Jones to Cuming Streets.

Changing Omaha: More than 50 stories of local development projects in the works

An ongoing list of some our development stories from 2018, with the most-recent stories at the top. 

1 of 53

Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.