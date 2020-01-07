FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online.

The fate of the chain’s four Nebraska locations was unknown Tuesday morning, said Omaha store managers who answered the phone.

Pier 1 has two locations in Omaha at 17110 Davenport St. and 7405 Dodge St. Other locations are in Papillion at 7809 Towne Center Parkway and in Lincoln at 2950 Pine Lake Road.

The home décor company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. It didn't say where the store closures would occur. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

The company didn't say how many workers would be affected.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

The moves had some investors wondering if a bankruptcy filing was imminent. Also Monday, Pier 1 added two members to its board with expertise in corporate restructuring.

Pier 1's shares fell 17% to close at $5.18 Monday. They fell another 6% in extended trading following the announcement of the store closures.

Pier 1 named a new CEO with a background in corporate turnarounds in November. Robert Riesbeck previously served as the company's chief financial officer.

“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision," Riesbeck said Monday in a statement.

Pier 1 said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.

The company — which was founded in California in 1962 — has been trying to revamp its cluttered stores and change its offerings to appeal more to younger customers. But it is struggling to compete with budget-friendly home décor sites like Wayfair.

World-Herald staff writer Kelsey Stewart contributed to this report.

Photos: Goodbye to these Nebraska businesses

A photo gallery of businesses that have effectively closed their Nebraska locations since the beginning of this year.

1 of 16

Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription