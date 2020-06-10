A single traveler walks through the terminal at Eppley Airfield on March 24. The number of passengers boarding planes at Eppley dropped by 92% between March and April, the Greater Omaha Chamber said Wednesday.
April was a tough month for the Omaha metro area’s economy, according to data from the Greater Omaha Chamber.
The number of passengers boarding planes at Eppley Airfield, for example, plummeted from about 104,000 in March to just 8,700 in April — a nearly 92% drop.
Meanwhile, the metro area’s unemployment rate rose from 4.3% to 9.9%. That was better than the national rate of 14.4% but worse than Nebraska’s rate of 8.6%.
Those figures were among the monthly economic indicators released by the chamber Wednesday that show how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the local economy. The numbers encompass a seven-county region: Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Otoe, Sarpy and Washington in Nebraska and Pottawattamie in Iowa.
Collectively, the area lost more than 45,000 net jobs from March to April. The industries that experienced the largest dips were leisure and hospitality (a loss of 18,200 jobs) and trade, transportation and utilities (a loss of 7,900 jobs).
The chamber also tracks unemployment insurance claims. In the greater Omaha area, such filings peaked the week ending April 4 with 14,500 claims. Those have since dropped, with 2,400 claims filed the week ending May 30.
Commercial construction permits, measured on a three-month average, were down about 13.4% compared with April 2019. The chamber noted that Omaha saw a “large increase” in such permits in early 2020, but even so, April had less commercial construction than a year ago — about $99.7 million compared to $115.1 million.
Still, more families built new homes this April than they did a year earlier, according to the report. Single family construction permits rose 23.7% when using a three-month average. Those new home permits represented nearly $45 million in new home construction, the chamber said.
Overall, Nebraska has fared much better than many states during the pandemic. Roughly 1 in 10 Nebraska workers filed initial claims for unemployment between mid-March and early May — almost half the national rate.
Part of the reason, economists have said, is that the state’s diverse economy is heavily weighted in some industries that have been only lightly affected by coronavirus-related lockdowns, among them food production, insurance and financial services.
1 of 15
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
Photos: Omaha zoo's first weekend open since closing amid coronavirus
1 of 15
Visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on the first Sunday since the zoo closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to the state’s directed health measure, the zoo allows no more than 3,000 people in at one time. This week, Pate said, the zoo has seen anywhere from 1,500 people per day earlier in the week to just more than 3,000 people on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joe Richmond, Louis Richmond, 3, and Tanner Zimmerman, 3, all of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sea lions at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday, June 07, 2020. This was the first weekend the zoo reopened to guests after closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the sea lions at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giraffes at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Monkeys at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday, the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paw prints painted on the sidewalk help visualize social-distancing recommendations at animal viewing areas at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the elephants at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. All indoor exhibits are closed, but more exhibits could open in the next two or three weeks, depending on what visitor feedback is received and further evaluations of how the zoo can keep visitors safe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Misters spray at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend that the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barricades keep people walking on one-way paths at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An elephant at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Visitors check out the outdoor exhibits at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. It was the first weekend the zoo was open to guests since closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rhinos at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium in Omaha on Sunday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ostriches at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Sunday. closing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.