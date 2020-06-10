We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

April was a tough month for the Omaha metro area’s economy, according to data from the Greater Omaha Chamber.

The number of passengers boarding planes at Eppley Airfield, for example, plummeted from about 104,000 in March to just 8,700 in April — a nearly 92% drop.

Meanwhile, the metro area’s unemployment rate rose from 4.3% to 9.9%. That was better than the national rate of 14.4% but worse than Nebraska’s rate of 8.6%.

Those figures were among the monthly economic indicators released by the chamber Wednesday that show how the coronavirus pandemic has affected the local economy. The numbers encompass a seven-county region: Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Otoe, Sarpy and Washington in Nebraska and Pottawattamie in Iowa.

Collectively, the area lost more than 45,000 net jobs from March to April. The industries that experienced the largest dips were leisure and hospitality (a loss of 18,200 jobs) and trade, transportation and utilities (a loss of 7,900 jobs).

The chamber also tracks unemployment insurance claims. In the greater Omaha area, such filings peaked the week ending April 4 with 14,500 claims. Those have since dropped, with 2,400 claims filed the week ending May 30.

Commercial construction permits, measured on a three-month average, were down about 13.4% compared with April 2019. The chamber noted that Omaha saw a "large increase" in such permits in early 2020, but even so, April had less commercial construction than a year ago — about $99.7 million compared to $115.1 million.

Still, more families built new homes this April than they did a year earlier, according to the report. Single family construction permits rose 23.7% when using a three-month average. Those new home permits represented nearly $45 million in new home construction, the chamber said.

Overall, Nebraska has fared much better than many states during the pandemic. Roughly 1 in 10 Nebraska workers filed initial claims for unemployment between mid-March and early May — almost half the national rate.

Part of the reason, economists have said, is because the state's diverse economy is heavily weighted in some industries that have been only lightly affected by coronavirus-related lockdowns, among them food production, insurance and financial services.