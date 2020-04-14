Nebraska Crossing Outlets may be the first large shopping center to reopen amid the pandemic, its owner said Tuesday, noting it could serve as a case study for best practices.
The outdoor mall plans to have a “soft opening” on April 24 — only 15 days into Gov. Pete Ricketts’ plea from earlier this month for Nebraskans to stay home for 21 days, a time period that would end April 30.
A “formal grand opening” would be in May, potentially as early as May 1, according to a letter sent Friday to the more than 80 retail stores and restaurants in the outdoor mall, which sits along Interstate 80 near Gretna.
In the letter, shopping center officials said they spoke to Ricketts Thursday night and planned a "soft" grand opening April 18.
“Our Governor, Pete Ricketts, has done a phenomenal job trying to create a safe community environment and ultimately setting goals to get businesses back to work,” the letter said. “We have had weekly calls with the Governor personally.”
When asked Tuesday about the outlet mall’s plans, owner and developer Rod Yates said the soft opening date now has been pushed to April 24. He provided The World-Herald with an updated letter recently sent to retailers that deleted the line about weekly calls with Ricketts.
Yates said the soft opening date changed because of retailer feedback. He said those companies still wanted to open their stores at Nebraska Crossing as a “case study” to figure out how the rest of their stores can safely reopen.
“We’re looking at the great opportunity to set some best practices and help our retailers open their portfolios across the country,” Yates said. “We are going to be the first shopping center that opens in North America.”
Yates also said Nebraska Crossing was an attractive pick for a test case because of the variety of businesses at the shopping center. He also said Nebraska has fewer coronavirus cases than other states and is one of few states not under a government stay-at-home order — meaning employees could still go to work.
Nebraska Crossing never officially closed due to the pandemic, but nearly all the stores closed to customers because their corporate officials closed stores throughout the United States.
Some stores still were open and providing curbside pickup for online orders, said Johanna Boston, the chief strategy officer for Nebraska Crossing.
For the soft and grand openings, stores are not required to open, Boston said, and the date could be pushed back depending on additional COVID-19 cases.
“If tomorrow our numbers jump and we have a conversation with the governor, it could change,” she said. “But right now, we’re doing what we’ve been asked to do, which is to start getting people back to work in the safest environment we can create.”
Yates said officials are taking several precautions for the scheduled opening.
The mall has purchased 100 “infrared non-contact instant read thermometers” — one for each store — that employees will use to test their temperature upon arrival for their first shift. Store managers can decide whether to offer the thermometer to customers before they enter the store, Yates said.
They also have bought 200 shield guards that will be installed at registers between customers and employees.
Officials also are encouraging customers and employees to wear masks and gloves and will recommend that shoppers shouldn’t walk around in groups. Also, the janitorial staff is using misting disinfectant to clean all bathrooms, storefront entrances, kiosks and common areas and will add additional wipe stations in common areas.
“Anything we do is going to be very controlled,” Yates said. “We’re not going to do any mass events that attract hundreds of people. We’re going to slowly ease ourselves into the process of getting ourselves open.”
Boston said people will need to decide if they are comfortable to come to the outlet mall to shop.
“Some people are going to say 'Great' and other people are going to say 'You’re crazy,'” she said. “The bottom line is, everybody has to use their best judgment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.