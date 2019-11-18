Snowy sidewalks

Ron Fendrick, of Omaha, clears ice from his sidewalk and driveway near 160th Street and Farnam Street in Omaha on Feb. 26.

Shoveling an Omaha sidewalk too slowly after a snow this winter will still cost you hundreds of dollars, but it shouldn’t be as expensive as last year.

That's when many homeowners paid the city more than $500, and some commercial and industrial property owners paid more than $3,000.

But local scooping scofflaws will still pay this winter. The average homeowner who misses once should expect to pay about $240, the Public Works Department says.

Repeat offenders face new fines of up to an additional $300 each time, based on a new ordinance the Omaha City Council passed in September.

Costs will become clearer Tuesday, once the council approves two contracts with local businesses to shovel the hard-packed snow that people leave.

Snowy sidewalk

Snow and ice remain on a sidewalk on 155th Avenue in Omaha on Feb. 26.

Public Works split the bid this year between two contractors. N.S.R.M. would handle east Omaha, and last year’s contractor, DPS, would go west.

Both bid at least $36,000, but how much they make depends on how much snow falls and how many people complain to the city about snowy sidewalks.

A city ordinance gives property owners 24 hours after the major streets are plowed to clear sidewalks. The city sends a contractor after complaints.

The city expects to bill property owners roughly $3 to $7 per linear foot for sidewalk snow removal this year, instead of last year's $6 to $10 per foot.

The new amount is in line with historical averages of what the city has charged, said Mike Kleffner, the city's construction engineer.

The way such sidewalk contracts work, the city pays the businesses for snow removal, and Public Works collects funds from property owners.

This will be the first winter since City Councilwoman Aimee Melton pressed to give people who make an honest mistake a cheaper chance to fix it.

20180919_mg_omahagovt(3)

Aimee Melton

Her ordinance requires Public Works to determine and charge local home and business owners the market rate for scooping sidewalks of packed snow.

She and other council members passed the change after Public Works last year sent 184 property owners a combined $174,117 in sidewalk snow bills.

"Sometimes mistakes happen," Melton said of last year's snow removal costs. "The important thing is that you figure out how not to repeat them."

Melton's measure also added the fines for unrepentant owners who won't shovel, including some who show up repeatedly on Public Works' lists.

Public Works Director Bob Stubbe said the department reached out to small and minority contractors and people who previously expressed interest.

Kleffner said the department knew it had to do better than last year, "and we did." Council members had said they wanted Public Works to be aggressive.

The city and Melton urged people who know they can't shovel to make snow arrangements now, with a neighbor kid, a friend, a family member or a pro.

"Don't wait for us to do it," Melton said. "It's still expensive."

aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,

twitter.com/asanderford

