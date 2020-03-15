Omaha’s 31st annual Commercial Real Estate Summit has been rescheduled due to concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak.
The all-day event, expected to draw up to 1,000 people in the real estate and business communities, instead will be held at the CHI Health Center on Aug. 14.
All registrations, sponsorships and Hall of Fame table purchases for the March date will be honored for the rescheduled date, said co-chair Alex Epstein.
