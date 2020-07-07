LINCOLN — Henningsen Foods has agreed to pay an $827,500 penalty for allegedly releasing polluted water from its David City, Nebraska, egg processing plant.
The penalty is part of an agreement reached Tuesday between the Omaha-based food-processing company and federal and state environmental officials. Details of the agreement were filed with the U.S. District Court for Nebraska.
Under the terms of the settlement, Henningsen also agreed to make about $2 million worth of improvements to its wastewater handling processes and to help David City upgrade its treatment system.
Jim Gulliford, the Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 administrator, said he was encouraged by the company’s willingness to cooperate on the upgrades.
“These actions will protect the residents of David City and Nebraska waters,” he said.
EPA officials worked on the case with the regulators from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Half of the civil penalty will go to the EPA and half to the state agency.
Henningsen processes about 1.2 million eggs per day and is one of the largest egg processors in Nebraska. A message seeking comment from the company was not immediately returned.
The settlement resolves allegations that the company released high amounts of egg-processing waste and cleaning solutions into the David City treatment system from January 2014 through the present.
According to the court filing, Henningsen’s releases “caused or contributed” to the town’s treatment system repeatedly violating pollutant limits in the federal Clean Water Act. Water leaving the treatment system goes into Keysor Creek, which flows into the North Fork Big Blue River.
The pollutants included ammonia, nitrogen, biological solids and oxygen-depleting substances that are toxic to aquatic life and potentially harmful to people. They also included oil and grease. The pollutants were at levels too high for the town’s treatment system to handle.
In addition, officials alleged that Henningsen repeatedly submitted inaccurate or incomplete reports about its discharges to the Nebraska environmental regulators between January 2014 and the present. The company also failed to submit reports on time and filed the reports only after getting a notice of violation from the state.
As a result of the settlement, Henningsen has installed pretreatment equipment at its plant that is intended to reduce pollutant releases into the David City treatment system.
The company also agreed to continue paying for its share of upgrades to the town’s treatment system and agreed to monitor and report on pollutant releases more frequently.
The settlement agreement is expected to be approved by the court following a 30-day public comment period.
