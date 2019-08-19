Council members Ben Gray, Pete Festersen and Chris Jerram plan to sponsor a budget amendment to add the additional inspector, The World-Herald has learned. Councilman Vinny Palermo says he supports the move.
The new rental ordinance requires Omaha landlords to register with the city in 2020 and ratchets up inspections of problem properties. It requires inspections of nearly all local rental properties once a decade starting in 2022.
Eh Htoo, 23, holds her 3-week-old daughter, Sarah Poe, as a city inspector examines her kitchen. “When I call the landlord, the landlord says ‘tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow,’ ” said another resident of the Yale Park Apartments.
Preston Love makes a statement to those speaking at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, right argues with Preston love during an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at an afternoon press conference as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday, September 20, 2018. KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Harry Khu, 3, in the arms of his grandmother Naw Lae, with their belongings packed, ready to be taken to a shelter as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees on Thursday.
City of Omaha housing inspectors descended Sept. 20 on a north Omaha apartment complex to inspect units and potentially remove and relocate up to 500 refugees from Myanmar.
A woman hangs laundry while city officials assemble below at the Yale Park Apartments.
Inspectors in protective suits enter the Yale Park Apartments Thursday.
A woman sits on a doorstep and watches as the city of Omaha moves to inspect the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Then Lwin talks with interpreters as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A woman watches while inspectors work their way Thursday through the Yale Park Apartments complex.
Inspectors find wood crumbling under a sink at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Sin Maung talks with an interpreter outside his apartment at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Inspectors work their way through the Yale Park Apartments, where many front yards have been turned into gardens.
Ta Ayea Ayea peeks from her doorway as the city of Omaha inspects the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Henry Her 3, watches inspectors move through his complex on Thursday at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Henry Her 3, caught between cultures while watching inspectors move through his complex on Thursday at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Roaches are trapped in tape placed high on the wall of an apartment.
Complex owners Kay Anderson, left, and wife Janae Anderson talk with the media after the city of Omaha showed up Thursday morning to inspect the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
City officials gather to begin the inspection as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Jim Oetter, a mechanical inspector for the city, examines an apartment's heating/cooling system as the city of Omaha inspects the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A city inspector notes an egress window surrounded by a well without a ladder at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A kitchen sink is rusted through at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
An inspector checks under kitchen cabinets in the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Inspectors look through an apartment at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets, home to as many as 500 Myanmar refugees.
Complex owner Kay Anderson speaks to the media Thursday with tenant Eh Htoo, in blue, looking on.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert watches as complex owner Kay Anderson, right, explains himself to the media on Thursday.
Anderson, flanked by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Franklin Thompson, director of the Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department, in September.
Gabriella Ayea, 4, with mom, Ta Ayea Ayea, sit on their couch while inspectors comb through their apartment.
Yale Park Apartments complex owner Kay Anderson is pushed away from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, in green, after they both tried to take the podium at a press conference Thursday.
Resident Eh Htoo talks with the media as the city of Omaha moves to inspect the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
A hole in a bathroom wall and baseboard inside one of the apartments at Yale Park Apartments.
Tape high on a wall is filled with bugs at the Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Resident Eh Htoo speaks with the media as the city of Omaha moves to inspect and potentially shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Families greet kids when the get off the school bus at Yale Park Thursday evening.
David Fanslau assistant city planning director addresses the media Thursday afternoon.
Scott Lane, chief city housing inspector, addresses the media Thursday.
Joanie Poore with Lutheran Family Services addresses the media at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, listens as Ben Gray, right, talks about Omaha's problem landlords at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Apartment complex owner Kay Anderson, left, argues with City Councilman Ben Gray at a Thursday afternoon press conference.
Residents carry their belongings, headed for the bus that will take them to a shelter Thursday evening.
Residents carry their belongings to a car Thursday evening after the city of Omaha shut down the squalid Yale Park Apartments at 34th and Lake Streets.
Residents board a bus that will take them to a shelter Thursday evening.
Today, the Planning Department enforces local housing rules with nine city inspectors.
Said Stothert: “If we would’ve needed more, we would’ve budgeted them.”
The council and mayor agree on the need for more inspectors under the law. They disagree on when the city needs them.
A council majority echoes those who want more in place soon, including Omaha Together One Community, a local group that advocates often for people in poverty. OTOC leaders have criticized the city for not hiring enough inspectors even when it had the funding to do so.
“We have major code issues in the city, and this could only help that,” Festersen said about adding the eleventh inspector. “Advocates are looking for a sign that we are moving forward with the implementation.”
Stothert has said she plans to add five inspectors by 2022, when the new law’s mandatory inspections take effect. She wants to add one inspector in 2020 and two each in 2021 and 2022. Each new inspector position costs about $76,505, including salary and benefits.
The Planning Department tracks inspectors’ open cases and workloads. Both are trending in the right direction, department leaders say.
The city had only six inspectors as recently as two years ago. Over the past year, the department filled three inspector positions that the city had funded but not filled, department leaders say.
Housing inspectors investigate, based on complaints received, problems in apartments and rental houses and work with landlords to get them corrected. They refer cases that can’t be resolved for prosecution by the City Attorney’s Office.
One of many photos of housing code violations taken by the City of Omaha during a Sept. 20 inspection of the Yale Park Apartments.
