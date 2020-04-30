An Omaha landlord with a history of tenant complaints who was seeking to redevelop two historic apartment buildings will have to start at square one if he wants financial incentives from the city to help complete the project.
The City Council this week voted to cancel a tax-increment financing project by landlord Dave Paladino because redevelopment of the Ainsworth and Beverly Apartments near 22nd and Jones Streets never materialized, according to city documents.
Bridget Hadley, an Omaha city planner, said the city typically seeks to cancel a TIF project after about nine months to a year of inactivity to avoid a backlog of idle projects.
The cancellation comes nearly a year after the council voted to place Paladino’s request on file, meaning a council member would have had to request that it be added to an agenda — a move that seemed unlikely.
Paladino, who did not immediately return phone messages Wednesday, sparked a City Hall debate last year over whether landlords whose tenants have complained about poor housing conditions should be given TIF incentives. Tenants at his rental properties had complained of bugs, mold and rodents.
In the months after those complaints, Paladino worked to address the problems at his properties. City officials have said he addressed many of them.
Paladino, known for the Bible verses he displays on message boards outside his Dino’s self-storage businesses, will have to reapply with the city if he wants to use TIF funding to redevelop the 101-year-old apartment buildings. He had asked for $285,000 in TIF money for the $3.2 million project.
TIF is an incentive that allows developers to use a portion of future increased property taxes generated by their projects to pay for certain upfront development costs. It’s supposed to go toward redevelopment projects in blighted areas that wouldn’t happen without the incentive.
The cancellation of a TIF project doesn’t necessarily mean that a project won’t one day come to fruition. A downturn in the economy or a problem with securing land could cause a developer to put a project on pause.
Hadley said the city on average cancels a few TIF projects each year.
“Any number of things can happen along the way to cause the project to be derailed,” she said.
Last May, Paladino told The World-Herald that he didn’t know what would happen to the Ainsworth and Beverly Apartments in the absence of TIF. He said all options were on the table, including demolition.
Another TIF project canceled by the council this week, called the 46 Dodge Apartments, had been pitched as an eight-story, 278-apartment building in the Dundee area to help take on living demand near the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
The project was expected to be built on two tracts of land, but the land’s owner decided to sell one of them to someone else, which set the project back, said Gary Hassenflu, the Kansas City developer behind the project.
Hassenflu, of MW Development Enterprises, said the project is still expected to move forward, but it may be smaller than originally expected.
“If we can assemble something soon, we’re hopeful we could be on track to start (construction) by the end of the year,” he said.
A third project, redevelopment of a commercial building near 30th and Cuming Streets, also was canceled. The project was seeking $133,000 in TIF. Its applicants could not be reached.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
