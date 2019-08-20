The Omaha Bicycle Co. will close for business at the end of August, the business announced on its Facebook page.

"There's no good way to start this post so I'll just get right to it: the Omaha Bicycle Company will close for business at the end of this month," the post from Sarah Johnson reads. "I really can't say thank you enough to the amazing community that has held us up for the past nearly 7 years. It has been quite the ride and we've met sooooo many amazing people along the way."

The bike shop, at 6015 Maple St., also sells coffee and tea. It has sponsored group bike rides for years. 

The post continues, "Want to know how to help: COME BUY SOME STUFF FOR CHEAP! Tip the baristas extra big! Spread the word about the sale!

"Regular hours this week, shortened next week."

Photos: World-Herald reporter Jeff Robb's bike ride across Omaha

1 of 9

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription