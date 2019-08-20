The Omaha Bicycle Co. will close for business at the end of August, the business announced on its Facebook page.
"There's no good way to start this post so I'll just get right to it: the Omaha Bicycle Company will close for business at the end of this month," the post from Sarah Johnson reads. "I really can't say thank you enough to the amazing community that has held us up for the past nearly 7 years. It has been quite the ride and we've met sooooo many amazing people along the way."
The bike shop, at 6015 Maple St., also sells coffee and tea. It has sponsored group bike rides for years.
The post continues, "Want to know how to help: COME BUY SOME STUFF FOR CHEAP! Tip the baristas extra big! Spread the word about the sale!
"Regular hours this week, shortened next week."
Omaha World-Herald reporter Jeff Robb chats with Josh Corrigan during national Bike to Work Day in Omaha.
A survey of millennials from six major metro areas conducted by the American Public Transportation Association found strong preference for using mass transit such as a bus or streetcar or simply bicycling.
Omaha World-Herald reporter Jeff Robb chats with Josh Corrigan during national Bike to Work Day in Omaha.
Cyclists gather at a finishing point near City Hall during national Bike to Work Day on Friday in Omaha.
Josh Corrigan, Karen Allen and Omaha World-Herald reporter Jeff Robb travel along the Boulevard Trail as part of national Bike to Work Day on Friday in Omaha.
A survey of millennials from six major metro areas conducted by the American Public Transportation Association found strong preference for using mass transit such as a bus or streetcar or simply bicycling.
Bikes rest at a gathering point near City Hall during national Bike to Work Day on Friday in Omaha.
Jeff Robb and experienced cyclist Karen Allen make their way onto Turner Boulevard through the rain on Friday as part of National Bike to Work Day.
Bikes rest at a gathering point near City Hall during national Bike to Work Day on Friday in Omaha.
Josh Corrigan, Karen Allen and Omaha World-Herald reporter Jeff Robb travel along the Boulevard Trail as part of national Bike to Work Day on Friday in Omaha.
Raindrops gather on a helmet at a finishing point during national Bike to Work Day on Friday in Omaha.
