...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF
ONE TO THREE INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE.
WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
It was announced on Nov. 25, 2019, that Charles Schwab Corp. would acquire Omaha-based TD Ameritrade.
TD Ameritrade’s first earnings report in the era of 0% commissions shows why the brokerage is now poised to merge with competitor Charles Schwab: the Omaha firm’s trading revenue and net earnings are both down sharply.
During the quarter that ended Dec. 31, TD Ameritrade’s trading revenue dropped 43% from a year earlier, from $537 million to $305 million. That helped depress earnings to 70 cents per share in Tuesday’s report, down from $1.07 the previous year.
In October, TD Ameritrade announced it was eliminating commissions for online trading of U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options. The move was in response to Schwab’s similar move hours earlier, completing a “race to zero” over several years in the industry.
It’s believed the revenue losses from the shift helped spur TD Ameritrade’s announcement in November that it was being acquired by Schwab in a $26 billion megamerger of leading brokerages. Industry experts say company scale will be important in the era of reduced fee revenue.
TD Ameritrade officials noted Tuesday that 0% commissions led to record trading, as the company for the first time in its history averaged 1 million trades per day during the quarter. Zero commissions also helped attract more clients and account dollars, which partially offset the commission losses.
Most of TD Ameritrade's revenue comes from asset-based fees it charges customers.
Sign up for our Money headlines newsletter
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Steve Boyle, the firm’s interim CEO, said the account and asset growth seen in the zero commission environment showed the value that customers put on TD Ameritrade’s services in a market where all competitors are charging the same. Boyle noted the company on Tuesday was named No. 1 overall broker by StockBrokers.com, and that its trading platform was also ranked the best.
Boyle called it “a badge of honor for our employees who have remained committed to our mission and purpose over what has been an eventful quarter.”
Now the company is looking ahead to pooling its expertise and resources with Schwab’s, he said. Boyle said that until the merger closes, expected in the second half of this year, the two firms will “continue to operate as separate entities focused on growing and retaining client relationships.”
The earnings results fell short of Wall Street expectations. Analysts on average had been expecting 77 cents per share. The company said the earnings per share were adversely impacted by 6 cents due to a number of factors, including a leadership transition and professional services related to the merger.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
How Omaha and Nebraska’s Fortune 1000 list has changed since 2015
Berkshire Hathaway
Union Pacific
ConAgra Foods
Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc.
Mutual of Omaha
Cabela's
Green Plains
TD Ameritrade
Valmont Industries
West
Werner Enterprises
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy. He's also into the numbers behind a story, yet to meet a spreadsheet he didn't like. Follow him on Twitter @HenryCordes. Phone: 402-444-1130.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.