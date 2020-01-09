Lindsay Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

The Omaha-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The irrigation equipment maker posted revenue of $109.4 million in the period.

Lindsay shares have risen almost 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

