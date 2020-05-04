Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains shares have dropped 63% since the beginning of the year.

 

Omaha-based Green Plains Inc. on Monday reported a loss of $16.4 million in its first quarter.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 8 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $632.9 million in the period.

A sharp drop in gas prices around the world is challenging the ethanol industry. Gas prices were declining before the coronavirus outbreak, but they have dropped by more than 50% since the pandemic began. Prices for ethanol, which makes up 10% of much of the fuel in the U.S., also have plunged.

Green Plains Partners, a subsidiary of Green Plains, on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $10.4 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 44 cents.

The ethanol and fuel storage company posted revenue of $20.3 million in the period.

