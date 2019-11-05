Omaha-based Green Plains Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $39 million in its third quarter.

The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.15 per share.

The company posted revenue of $632.4 million in the period.

Green Plains shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year.

However, Omaha-based Green Plains Partners, a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc., on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $10.1 million.

The ethanol and fuel storage company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period.

