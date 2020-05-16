Commercial construction permit activity in the Omaha area doubled the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year, according to new economic data released by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

The value of permits issued for non-residential construction and remodel projects through March amounted to nearly $430 million, compared to $212 million the first three months of 2019.

The value of permit activity for March alone, as compared to March of 2019, far outpaced last year by 120%.

Turning to single-family home residential construction, the data shows that the number of permits issued for new houses rose about 40% in the Omaha area the first quarter of this year compared to the same period a year ago.

A look at March homebuilding permits alone (as the coronavirus began its grip on the region) showed an improvement over the previous March, by 75%.

