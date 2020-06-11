The leaders of more than 120 Omaha-area employers have signed on to a statement against racism and a commitment to address racial injustice.
The Greater Omaha Chamber organized the effort and on Thursday released the results of its discussions with the metro area’s corporate leadership. The Greater Omaha Chamber ran a full-page ad in The World-Herald on Thursday that listed the companies that signed onto the effort.
Last week, the chamber held a meeting with more than 140 corporate leaders to discuss racial inequity and related issues in housing, education, health and the economy.
Beyond standing against racism, the leaders agree to a series of specific steps, including using their influence to endorse policies that lead to racial justice, doing more to hire and advance people of color and simply continuing the conversation.
Carmen Tapio, president and CEO of Omaha’s North End Teleservices, said in a statement that business leaders must make it a priority to commit to change, but that commitment is not enough.
Tapio is chairman of the chamber’s CODE group, which stands for Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity. That's an ongoing effort within the chamber and the corporate community to address those issues.
Said Tapio: “Leaders must put decisive action behind the pledge and take the necessary steps to change the inequities within their organizations and use their influence and resources to make change happen within the community."
David Brown, the chamber's president and CEO, said in a statement: “This is the time for the business community, in partnership with other leaders, to stand together to address racism in all of its forms."
