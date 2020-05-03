Roughly 700 Gallup employees from across the nation recently met over a Zoom video call to dole out kudos to colleagues.
Yes, 700 — so many that participants’ screens were filled with about two dozen gallery view pages of tiny thumbnails showing each employee and his or her work-from-home background.
Usually, 400 to 500 people in the local office, located along the Omaha riverfront, would gather in person for the monthly recognition meeting. But since nearly everyone is working from home, officials decided to extend the virtual meeting to other Gallup workers in the U.S. so even more could join.
Besides congratulations and company updates, people shared TikTok videos and even photos of their families.
“It was wildly well-received,” said Shari Theer, Gallup’s chief marketing officer. “We wanted to find a way to bring some normalcy in something that’s been disrupted.”
Most business offices have had their employees work from home over the past seven weeks since the coronavirus pandemic hit Nebraska.
But even though the state is easing some pandemic-related restrictions, many businesses aren’t ready to immediately welcome their workers back to the office. They’re waiting until additional safety measures are put into place, COVID-19 cases slow and employees feel safe returning.
Several leaders at local companies big and small said employers should be flexible with employees if they still can be productive at home. Once workers return, they said, office life will look different from what it has been in the past.
Tim Burke, president and CEO of Omaha Public Power District, said he is being cautious about having workers return to the office. About half of the utility’s 1,800 employees are working from home, since many workers still need to be at power plants and perform critical operations to power the metro area.
OPPD won’t bring back workers until, potentially, the beginning of June, but even that date could be pushed back depending on COVID-19 testing results and trends of the virus.
Burke said he wants to be flexible because many working parents must care for their children and therefore are splitting up their workday at home to manage it all.
“We’ve got to be really thoughtful about that and take that into consideration,” he said. “I have to think about being a little flexible and reimagine what this looks like moving forward. I think it’s going to be a pretty substantial cataclysmic change in looking at how businesses work.”
“A significant majority” of employees at HDR, the Omaha-based engineering and architecture company, work from home, spokesman Jim Camoriano said. Leaders still are developing a “return-to-office program” that will be carried out over the coming months.
HDR is considered an essential service because of its infrastructure work, Camoriano said.
For Gallup, nearly all the 650 employees on the Omaha campus are working from home, Theer said. While plans to return still are being finalized, the company is looking at a phased approach to allow employees to choose to come back to the office in early June.
Leaders may look at requiring masks in shared spaces and are determining how to ensure that areas are properly and routinely disinfected. Federal health officials have recommended that people wear cloth face coverings in public, maintain a distance of 6 feet from others, wash hands thoroughly and stay home if feeling unwell.
Another major factor, Theer said, is whether workers feel comfortable to come back.
“It’s an interesting balance — there are people excited to return and people who don’t want to leave their house,” she said. “How can people have that flexibility in order to meet their own personal needs and the business’ needs?”
Employees could, however, be stuck depending on how strict their company’s policies are.
Scott Moore, a labor and employment lawyer at Baird Holm, said that employees must comply with an employer’s request to return to the office, even if the employee fears coronavirus exposure.
“Should an employee refuse to return to work, the employer does have the ability to hold the employee accountable, including loss of employment,” he said. “The Department of Labor has made it clear that a person who quits or refuses to work will not be eligible for unemployment.”
But Moore said things are different if an employee has been exposed to the virus or is showing symptoms and must stay home to avoid infecting others. In those cases, employers can require the employee to work from home or take leave.
A human resources department is now tasked with providing resources in infection control, he said, and how to implement measures to decrease infection risk such as one-way hallways or appropriately spaced cubicles.
“I think it’s going to be a slow transition as opposed to a flip of a light switch where everyone comes back on one day,” Moore said. “And it’ll be an ebb and flow when we look at the results of (coronavirus) testing.”
Other non-coronavirus safety measures also should be taken upon returning to an idled office. If buildings have been sitting without workers, companies should flush the plumbing so that it brings fresh water from the water main to the building, said Stephanie Mueller, a Metropolitan Utilities District spokeswoman.
About 80% of MUD employees are working remotely. Mueller and other leaders are looking at having a phased approach to return but don’t have a date scheduled.
“We’re not in a rush to get our folks back in the office unless we can do that safely,” she said. “It’s working well for having people work from home, so we’re going to continue to do that for a while.”
The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce is working to provide information to its members from various federal, state and local officials on how to safely transition back to work, said President and CEO David Brown. It’s important for people to return to work, he said, so that they can earn a paycheck and businesses can help restart the economy.
Yet the big picture is changing.
“I think you’re going to see more companies have employees work from home because we’ve proven that it can happen,” Brown said. “It might be a new productive way for businesses to operate.”
At Daake, his 14-person brand agency, Greg Daake said video meetings have helped the team be more collaborative and focused, even though in-person socializations are missed. Daake’s business is able to function, but for him, economics comes second and his employees’ health comes first.
Daake said he imagines that some companies who never allowed their employees to work from home are realizing that it’s not so bad.
“That’s not to say that it should persist indefinitely — as we are all undoubtedly missing some natural elbow-to-elbow camaraderie — but this is what a paradigm shift feels like, and we need to design our way forward,” he said. “That can mean a spectrum of different things for different leaders and organizations. But at the heart of it is health and happiness — not the almighty dollar.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.