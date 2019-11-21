LINCOLN — The mayor of Norfolk expressed disappointment Wednesday after a new state update showed that the long-sought completion of the U.S. 275 expressway to his city might not be completed until 2033.

The projections show that construction on the first segment to be widened to four lanes, from Scribner to West Point, won’t start until 2021 at the earliest, which is two years later than once planned by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

“The Department of Transportation has placed renewed focus on Highway 275 in recent years, but it’s highly disappointing that we’re waiting,” Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said. “Northeast Nebraskans have been waiting for 30 years … and we’re still waiting.”

A Norfolk-based group once led by Moenning called 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska was a leading advocate for a state law passed in 2015 that raised the state’s gasoline taxes by 6 cents per gallon to fund completion of the state’s expressway system. The 600-mile expressway system, first envisioned in 1988, was supposed to be finished by 2003, but has been delayed because of a shortage of construction funds.

It wasn’t money that has delayed work on the final 48 miles of the Highway 275 expressway, but a federal requirement, received late last year, to conduct an environmental impact study on the Scribner-to-West Point segment, according to DOT spokeswoman Vicki Kramer. Kramer said the state is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the study to “minimize” delays in the project.

The 18.5-mile segment from Scribner to West Point will cost an estimated $119.6 million and will include a bypass around Scribner.

Moenning said that when it was learned that the southern segment of the Highway 275 expressway would be delayed, an effort began this summer to obtain a federal highway discretionary grant to begin work on the northernmost segment, a 10-mile stretch from east of Norfolk to Nebraska Highway 15. But that grant was not approved.

The DOT, in its update released Wednesday, said the state will apply again for the federal funding for the northernmost segment, then work on adding two more lanes on a 5-mile segment to Wisner.

The final portion of the expressway, from West Point to Wisner, would be built between 2024 and 2033, the DOT estimated.

