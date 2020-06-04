We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — First-time unemployment claims in Nebraska continued their downward trend last week but remained well above pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 5,135 Nebraska workers filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 30. That's 677 fewer than in the week prior, as the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus appears to be easing in the state.

Still, the new filings were more than five times higher than they had been in early March, before state officials ordered restrictions on businesses and activities in an effort to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus.

The Nebraska figures contrast with Iowa, where initial jobless claims dropped nearly 50% between the two weeks. First-time claims were at 6,920 last week, compared with 13,653 the week prior.

Nationally, 1.9 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many employers are still cutting jobs even as the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the pace of layoffs. The total number of people receiving jobless aid rose slightly to 21.5 million, down from a peak of nearly 25 million two weeks ago.

Economists said they were disappointed that the number of first-time applications for jobless aid and the total number of people receiving benefits remain so high.

The figures come one day before the government’s jobs report for May is expected to show that employers slashed 8 million jobs last month and that the unemployment rate jumped from 14.7% to 19.8%.

If those forecasts prove accurate, it would mean that nearly 30 million people have lost jobs since the viral outbreak intensified in March and that joblessness has reached its highest point since the Great Depression.

First-time claims in Nebraska shot up sharply, reaching a peak of 27,054 in the first week of April. They have been coming down since but at a slower pace than they increased. As of last week, 60,296 Nebraska workers were getting unemployment payments.

The number of Nebraskans off work added up to the state's highest recorded unemployment rate — 8.3% — in April. The rate eclipsed the previous record of 6.3% set during January and February of 1983.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

