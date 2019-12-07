San Antonio Shoemakers (SAS) officially opened its new Omaha store this weekend at the Montclair on Center shopping area near 132nd Street and West Center Road.

In celebration, SAS gave a $1,000 donation to the local Bethlehem House, a nonprofit that provides women with education, guidance and a home throughout their pregnancies.

The new Omaha shoe and handbag store has an interior different from previous SAS outlets, one that features a centralized customer seating area and a showroom with a maple wall case to display the latest collections.

Representatives said that SAS, over the years, has had other Omaha locations but the Montclair site currently is the only SAS store in Omaha.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

